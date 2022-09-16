What to do if your phone gets stolen

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Our mobile phones hold so much of our lives. We use them to organise social events, remind us to go to appointments and even pay for our shopping. But if your phone is stolen or gets lost, it'll have a big impact on your life – unless you know what to do.
If your phone is stolen, the thief will probably wipe your phone to sell it as fast as possible and your data won’t be used. However, there’s a chance they might try to hack into your accounts.
Below, we explain the steps you need to take before and after your phone is stolen, plus show you five ways to toughen up your phone's security.
The police and phone providers will likely ask for your phone's IMEI details if you report it stolen. The IMEI will identify your exact phone and the police can use it to check if it ends up on sale anywhere.
Next, if you haven't already set up a Find My Phone service on your phone, you need to do this right now. Once it's done, you will be able to virtually control your phone and stop your data falling into the wrong hands. Your future self will thank you for it.
To set up Find my iPhone while you have your mobile on you, follow these steps:
To use Find My iPhone from a computer, visit icloud.com/find or Apple’s Find My app. Log in with your Apple ID. You’ll need your phone to be connected to the internet and turned on to link up to it, so find it quickly as a thief might turn it off.
On Find My iPhone, you can take a number of steps to protect your phone’s data. You can locate it, secure it in Lost Mode, add a recovery message to the screen, make it play sounds (even if it’s on silent mode), and erase all your data. Note that if you erase your data, you won’t be able to locate the device anymore.
To set up Find my Mobile while you have your phone on you, follow these steps:
To use Samsung’s Find My Mobile, go to findmymobile.samsung.com and sign into your Samsung account. Here, you can locate and lock your device, add a recovery message to the screen, make it play sounds (even if it’s on silent), prevent power-off, track its location every 15 minutes, extend battery life and erase all your data (erasing will stop you being able to find it).
If your missing phone has been turned off, you can set an alert to notify you if it’s connected to a network later.
To set up Find My Device while you have your phone on you, follow these steps:
To use Find My Device, visit android.com/find and log in with your Google account.
You can locate your phone, lock it, add a recovery message, make it play sounds (even if it’s on silent) and erase all your data (although you’ll no longer be able to locate the phone). If you find it later, you’ll need your Google Account password to use it again.
Use a strong passcode to unlock your phone, and strong passwords for your accounts – make them long and use a mixture of characters. Setting up face or fingerprint recognition means fewer passwords to remember.
By teaming up with a reliable password manager, you can safely store all your passwords for different accounts, or share data with trusted friends and family.
If you’re keeping notes on your phone with personal information in them, you can lock them with a password.
This prevents you from losing your data if your phone goes missing. Most mobile phone manufacturers have free automatic backups, such as iCloud or Samsung Cloud, but you might have to pay if you need more space. You could also back up to another device such as a laptop, an SD card or an external hard drive.
This is a register that the police can use to return your phone to you if it’s found, but they can't do that unless your phone is logged on Immobolise.com.
As soon as you realise your phone has gone, you need to follow these steps to help prevent your data from falling into the wrong hands:
Keep reading to find out whether you should consider taking out phone insurance, plus our expert tips on how you can tighten up your phone's security to protect your data.
If you have an expensive phone, it could be worth taking out an insurance policy to cover the cost should the worst happen. But double-check it’s not already covered – for instance, under a warranty from the retailer, as part of your home contents insurance, or even as a perk from your credit card.
You can cover your phone at a reasonable price through personal possessions insurance. The downside is that your premium might go up if you claim, but we recommend renegotiating with your provider if this happens.
Alternatively, you can take out theft and loss insurance from your phone provider, manufacturer or a third-party insurer registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (find one on register.fca.org.uk).
These policies might require you to insure it within a certain time period, and some claims won’t be valid unless you have Find My Phone services enabled.
