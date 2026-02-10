Huge win for shoppers as Tesco reviews unfair Clubcard policy

Teenagers could soon be able to access Clubcard prices after Tesco announced a review of its rules.

It comes after campaigning by Which?, urging supermarkets to lift unfair restrictions on who can sign up to their loyalty schemes.

We have repeatedly called for action after revealing millions of people are excluded from accessing lower prices at some of the UK's biggest retailers due to age, address, or digital access requirements.

Tesco reviews Clubcard rules

Tesco has said it is 'actively reviewing Tesco Clubcard with the intention of making Clubcard available to under-18s this year'.

It comes after Which? has twice withheld a Which? Recommend Provider award from Tesco over the issue.

We have also put pressure on the supermarket giant with social media actions and a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs with children's charity Barnardo's and the Co-op.

While Tesco is not the only supermarket restricting certain groups from its Clubcard scheme, its size and the huge number of loyalty prices it offers mean its restrictions have the biggest impact.

Who is excluded from loyalty schemes?

Our research has found that shoppers must be 18 or over to join loyalty schemes at Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose. Meanwhile, at Co-op, you need to be 16.

You can sign up even younger at the Co-op and Sainsbury's if you’re added to a parent or guardian’s account. Meanwhile, at Boots and Superdrug, you only need to be 13.

There are also big differences in address requirements and whether or not digital access is needed.

Tesco must move quickly

Our monthly cheapest supermarket comparison shows shoppers can save about 8% on a big shop at Tesco by getting a loyalty card. And some savings on individual products are even bigger.

Tesco has been vague on exactly when the change for under-18s might come into effect, but says customers who don't have a Clubcard can still find value using its Aldi Price Match and Everyday Low Prices schemes.

Reena Sewraz, Which? Retail Editor, said: 'Which? research shows that the savings from Tesco Clubcard can be really significant, which is why access to them matters so much for shoppers trying to make ends meet.

'We’ve been putting pressure on Tesco for years now over its unfair policy of excluding young people, many of whom are struggling with the cost of living.

'We’re glad Tesco has listened - this is a big step in the right direction, provided it moves quickly to fully implement these changes.'