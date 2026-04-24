'I've run 13 marathons. Here's the running gear all those miles have taught me is worth splashing out on'

I've run 13 marathons as well as countless half marathons and shorter races. I even have a Guinness World Record for the fastest time in a full-body animal costume.

I started running in 2012. Alas, not inspired by the London Olympics. Rather because I had a toddler and a baby and running was the only thing I could fit into half an hour before bedtime. But I fell in love with it, and never really stopped.

For nearly 14 years now, I've been averaging more than 50 miles of running a week, sometimes much more. Running at lunchtimes gives me a break from my day job in the Which? health team delving into the data behind spurious health claims. My running watch stats tell me I've run 37,000+ miles in total.

Racing along the Thames

All those miles have given me niggles, injuries and blisters (and yes, a fair amount of boredom). However, they've also armed me with a thorough appreciation of well-made kit and where it's best to spend and save my money.

Here's what I've learnt, aside from 'Running 26 miles in a panda costume is really, really hot.'

Running socks

Some runners may be fine with any old multipack of cheap sports socks. But years of comparing blisters and sore toes with other runners have taught me they're, more often than not, a false economy.

Good running socks have a specific construction designed to cope with the way your foot moves inside a shoe, the areas of greater friction, and the heat and sweat generated by repeated impact and movement.

There are different styles:

Padded or double-layered socks: often marketed as being anti-blister.

often marketed as being anti-blister. Toe socks: like gloves for your feet that stop your toes from rubbing together.

like gloves for your feet that stop your toes from rubbing together. Compression socks: often knee-high, and offering graduated compression on the calf and the arch of the foot. They're said to reduce fatigue and boost recovery, although the evidence is mixed. Compression is generally thought to be more helpful after a run than during it, but there’s certainly no harm in wearing them if they work for you.

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The running socks I swear by

Lululemon Power Stride. Though they're not cheap ( pack of three SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024904), they do often end up on sale.

They're a fairly thin, single layer of breathable material that works well for me.

More to the point, they last really well through all the runs and endless washes they go through.

I also love the Stance range – again, not cheap but last forever. They're sometimes available on discount Sports outlets like SportsPursuit.

Other favourite socks, based on both personal testing, reviews and feedback from other runners, include:

Balega Blister Resist: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024361

Smartwool Targeted Cushioning: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024363

Stance Performance Light Cushion: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024364

2XU compression socks: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024365

Injinji Lightweight toe socks: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024366

Best treadmills for home, as tested by Which? experts

A good sports bra

Like running shoes, and indeed socks, what is ‘good’ in this context comes down to fit, comfort and personal choice. But it’s an essential part of the running wardrobe for women, and it definitely isn’t worth scrimping on or hanging on to old ones for too long.

I’ve definitely made the mistake of 'making do' with a bra that's been through the wash far too many times for a long run, only to spend the next week dealing with the kind of chafing that makes a shower feel like a torture chamber.

It's not so much about the style for me, but the fact that the fabric on the bottom band just seems to get rougher over time.

The right bra is crucial not just for comfort and minimising any potential chafing, but also for injury prevention.

Wearing the wrong one can even affect your running economy, which is a measure of how much energy you use to sustain a particular pace. Running is a high-impact activity, so look for a bra that's designed specifically for this.

If you wear a badly fitting one, you'll be working harder than you need to be. A 2023 study in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living even found that a well-designed sports bra could actually increase a woman’s running performance by 7%.

How to buy the best sports bra

With so much fitness gear bought online, it can be hard to find a bricks-and-mortar store, but if you have the opportunity to get a proper sports-bra fitting, do take it up.

Some online retailers, for example b oobydoo.co.uk, offer a 'virtual' online fitting. Otherwise, check the returns policy to ensure you can return or replace if you get the wrong size. And always check the brand's size guide, as sizing can really vary between brands and styles.

Some of the most popular sports bras, based on reviews and recommendations from other runners, include:

Empower sports bra, £59, available from Maaree

Zero Gravity sports bra, £55, available from Sweaty Betty

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024392

Runderwear Energise Run Bra, £39, available from Boobydoo.co.uk

Need music for motivation? Take a look at the best running headphones

A running watch

It’s by no means a necessity, but if you get into running and start wanting to do more of it, or train for a specific distance or race, then a running watch is a valuable tool.

There are some excellent affordable fitness trackers on the market – including Which’s product of the year 2025, the Amazfit Bip 6. If running is your primary focus, you probably want a watch that has GPS built in (rather than relying on a connection with your phone, as is the case for some cheaper fitness trackers). This will allow more accurate tracking of your pace and the distances you run.

Modern running-focused smartwatches also offer a lot more metrics, tracking everything from your heart rate to offering integrated training programmes that can be tailored to your personal goals.

Top running watch recommendations

Personally, I use a Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire, which, to be honest, probably has far more metrics than I actually need – but it does have a great battery life.

Which? senior researcher Adam Speight has tested countless wearable devices. His advice: 'You don’t need to spend hundreds to get a reliable training partner. Many entry-level watches lock onto a signal quickly and won’t lose your trail under heavy tree cover, so focus on a clear screen and accurate heart rate data rather than a luxury name.'

For most runners, probably the most important things in a running watch are that it finds your location quickly (especially in winter – no one wants to stand outside their house in the freezing cold waiting for the GPS to click in) and offers accurate tracking of pace, distance and heart rate. Bear in mind that GPS will always vary a little – tall buildings, even weather, can affect it.

My tracking heart rate tip

When it comes to tracking heart rate, I've always had problems with watch accuracy when it reads from your wrist.

I now use a Coros arm band , which is brilliantly accurate and never seems to 'drop out' at all. It links via Bluetooth to your existing watch.

Tracking your heart rate is not essential – as a volunteer running coach, I encourage people to run 'on feel' rather than obsess over a number. But it can be useful for more structured training, or even just to tell you when to back off and slow down because your so-called 'easy run' is anything but!

See all our Best fitness trackers and the best smart watches, tested by Which?

Running shoes

Running shoes are a vital investment for your joints. But expensive doesn't always mean better. My years of running have taught me that the best shoe is the one that matches your unique gait.

Everyone has their own unique way of running, or gait, which means how much you spend on suitable shoes sometimes depends on luck.

In my experience, all the most popular brands – like Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance, Nike and Puma – make great shoes, you just need to find the right ones. I've had some stellar shoes for under £80, but my current favourite racers, from Asics, cost an eye-watering £240.

Get your gait analysed

To find out what your gait is, it’s best to go to a specialised running shop.

Someone trained in gait analysis can watch you run for a few minutes, either on a treadmill or outdoors, assess how you run and recommend a few pairs of shoes that would work for you. Most running shops offer this service for free with no obligation to buy.

The running shoes I've loved

I am a 'neutral' runner who tends to land on the midfoot. I've tried hundreds of pairs of shoes and, over the years, my loyalties have shifted. I used to run all my easy runs in Nike Pegasus (now on their 42nd update, which tells you a lot about how popular they are). But my feet decided a few years ago they preferred Puma (a brand I personally think offers some of the best value shoes on the market) and New Balance.

Because I run quite high mileage for an amateur, I tend to have quite a few shoes in rotation. That rotation is essentially the mountain of shoes currently colonising my front hallway. It might look excessive, but as many regular runners find, having two pairs — one for 'easy' days and one for when you want to feel a bit faster — actually helps both pairs last longer.

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My favourite running shoes at the moment

My favourite everyday running shoes at the moment are the New Balance FuellCell Rebel v5 (SQUIRREL_TEXT_50027692).

Currently, my own rotation includes the Puma Velocity Nitro 4, New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5, the Hoka Mach 6 and, for races, the Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo.

Puma Velocity Nitro 4 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024360

New Balance FuelCell Rebel V5 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024892

Hoka Mach 6 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024894

Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024895

The three main types of gait and shoes to suit

Neutral gait

This is where the foot lands without any excessive inward or outward roll. Neutral runners, therefore, don't usually need any extra stabilising or corrective elements in their shoes. Although people often regard neutral running as ‘the best’ way to run, evidence that neutral runners are less injury-prone is actually very limited. You are far more likely to become injured by increasing mileage or intensity too quickly, or by having muscle weaknesses or imbalances, than in how your foot lands.

Best neutral gait running shoes from Which?

Of the neutral running shoes we've tested, these are the best overall:

Product Which? test score Comfort Impact cushioning Stability Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 83% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 81% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 77% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £8.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

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Overpronation

Many people (some estimates put it at around 50%) overpronate when they run, meaning their feet turn slightly inwards when they land. This can create strain from the feet all the way up to the hips. So overpronators need shoes that support this particular movement. Such shoes often include support structures built into the shoe which limit the rolling motion and reduce injury risk.

Many modern running shoes have quite a high platform, or stack on which you run. People who overpronate are usually advised against this type of shoe because they'll find them unstable and possibly even the cause of injury.

Popular running shoes for overpronators include

Brooks Adrenaline GTS: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024353

Asics Gel Kayanos: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024354

Puma ForeverRun Nitro: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024355

Underpronation

Other people may supinate or underpronate, which is when the foot rolls the other way, or outwards, when it lands. Again, this puts extra strain from the foot upwards, so requires a shoe that supports in the right way. Quite a few neutral shoes (see below) are suitable for mild supinators too.

Popular running shoes for underpronators include

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024356

Brooks Glycerin: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024358

Asics Gel Nimbus: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50024359

If the best shoes for you are frequently discounted, then you can get away with spending less.

Things that are not worth spending money on

Expensive running clothes

There's nothing wrong, of course, with wanting nice-looking kit and sometimes quality really is more expensive. Just don’t be sucked into thinking you have to have it to run well. There's nothing wrong, of course, with wanting nice-looking kit and sometimes quality really is more expensive. Just don’t be sucked into thinking you have to have it to run well.

Decathlon , for instance, has some great kit – I have some T-shirts that must be about 10 years old now that still look fresh, and it's particularly good for kids' sports gear, when you don't want to spend a fortune only for them to grow out of it weeks later.

That said, my most-reached-for piece of clothing in winter is a Brighton merino base layer from American brand Tracksmith that costs £100. Expensive, yes, but I've never found anything like it for keeping me warm in winter. I have Raynaud's (along with about 10 million people in the UK!) and the worst trigger to set off an episode for me is being in rapidly cooling sweaty clothes. The best approach is to get out of them as soon as possible, of course. But when that's not practical, that Brighton merino has, I'm sure, helped hugely to wick away sweat so I don't feel cold and clammy.

One of the best bits of running kit for cold conditions is extremely simple. Tube scarves, or neck gaiters, are all-purpose pieces of stretchy fabric you can use as a hat, neck covering, ear warmer and more. You sometimes even get them free at running expos or in post-race goody bags. But the original brand Buff does a huge range, and independent brand Art of Your Success has some super-comfortable ones with great designs.

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Fancy gadgets and unnecessary extras

Social media and online forums are full of runner influencers trying out expensive gadgets that work out precisely how much salt they sweat, the exact paces they should train at, their skin temperature and more. The argument often goes that: 'This world-record-beating runner uses this tech, so you can benefit too! (and here’s my referral code…).’

However, 99.9% of us are not world-record-beating runners. We are mostly amateurs who want to get a bit quicker at parkrun, say, or complete a half marathon. Almost none of us have reached the point where we have improved in every possible way except by using a fancy piece of tech. We can just run a bit more, or do some more gym work, or recover better. Or all three.

Get the basics right: consistency, recovery, and gradually building up. These are infinitely more important and make a much bigger difference than expensive technology.

Carbon fibre race shoes

Since Nike first introduced the concept of a running shoe with a carbon fibre plate, it has transformed the world of racing. Multiple world records have fallen. And look at the front of any race, and you'll see an array of runners in these sometimes peculiar-looking shoes that cost up to £500.

Like many expensive purchases, you could file these under 'nice to have, but not essential'. Do they 'work' to make you faster? Yes, the science says they do. Do I race in them when I want to run well, by my standards? Also yes. But they are absolutely not essential. If you can afford them, and are aiming for a big personal best in a race, then that's great. But if you just want to complete a distance, any good running shoe will do.