SAFETY ALERT: Maxi Cosi recalls Isofix car seat base due to injury risk

Maxi Cosi is recalling the FamilyFix Slide Pro Isofix car seat base because the indicator on the base that demonstrates correct fitting may not work.

The car seat brand initiated a voluntary recall because the product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Read on for more information on the recall.

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Why has the Maxi Cosi FamilyFix Slide Pro Isofix base been recalled?

The Maxi Cosi FamilyFix Slide Pro Isofix base has been recalled because during recent user tests conducted by the manufacturer, it identified a potential misuse scenario involving a visual indicator on the base.

The visual indicator is a little window that shows as red or green to let the person installing the car seat know that it is properly clicked into the base.

Maxi Cosi states that in the case of the FamilyFix Slide Pro, the indicator may display as green even when the car seat is not fully attached to the base.

As a result, the parent or carer may think the car seat is safely fitted when it is not, and should they then be in a vehicle collision or accident, there's a risk that the seat could detach and potentially injure your baby or other passengers in the car.

The base is newly launched, and not the same as the Maxi Cosi FamilyFix S Base or the FamilyFix 360 Base. Which? has not yet tested any car seats with the FamilyFix Slide Pro base.

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Which products are affected by this recall?

Any Maxi Cosi FamilyFix Slide Pro Isofix bases manufactured between 6 September 2025 and 24 March 2026 and with the item reference 8065057110 are included in the recall.

Look for the label underneath the base, which will show the date and reference number.

Maxi Cosi has created an online checker tool where you can enter your 10-digit product model reference number (Ref) and manufacturing date (Date) to register your product.

If you are using this Isofix base with an infant carrier car seat, such as the Maxi Cosi Coral Slide Pro, you can install the car seat using the vehicle seatbelt. However, if you're using it with a toddler car seat, we recommend waiting until you can get a replacement Isofix base.

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What does Maxi Cosi say?

Maxi Cosi said: 'Your child’s safety drives every decision we make at Maxi-Cosi, and in keeping with our deep dedication to you and your family, we want to make you aware of a voluntary recall affecting your product.

'During a recent user test conducted as part of our continuous improvement efforts to enhance ease of use, we identified a potential misuse scenario involving a visual indicator on our new Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix base.

'We have initiated a voluntary product recall as part of our ongoing commitment to the highest possible standards of child safety, product quality, and ease of use.'

What does Which? say?

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Protection Policy, says:

'It is incredibly concerning that Maxi-Cosi is recalling this car seat base due to a risk that it could cause the seat to move or detach during use.

'Anyone with a Maxi-Cosi car seat can use the brand's online tool to check if their car seat is affected, and if so, they should stop using it immediately.

'Max-Cosi and its suppliers must urgently investigate how this has happened and ensure the necessary safeguards are in place to prevent potentially unsafe products from reaching consumers in future.'