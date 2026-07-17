One simple check that could make your laptop last longer

Many owners of sluggish laptops are sitting on an easy solution, without even knowing it. Extra storage or Ram can do wonders to an ageing laptop and could prolong needing a new one for years.

It's straightforward to upgrade, and we'll walk you through what you need to know. Plus we reveal three laptops that offer remarkable upgradability – all three should easily last a decade.

Our latest expert laptop reviews tell you whether a model's specs can be easily upgraded - you can use our data to help you future-proof your next purchase.

What can be upgraded on a Windows laptop?

1. Storage

It’s almost always possible to change the storage on a Windows laptop. You would need to back up any data first (see how to back up files on your PC the easy way). You can then copy the data back to your new, larger internal hard drive.

Internal hard drive brands include Crucial , Samsung , SK Hynix and Western Digital (the links take you to the brands' websites).

Even easier options to consider

Secondary storage: Some laptops have an empty secondary storage slot. If so, it’s very easy to plug in a second drive: all you need is the right screwdriver to take off your laptop's rear panel to get access.

Some laptops have an empty secondary storage slot. If so, it’s very easy to plug in a second drive: all you need is the right screwdriver to take off your laptop's rear panel to get access. SD cards: If your laptop has an SD card or micro-SD card slot, a very easy way to extend storage is to add a card. You can transfer the files you use less often and still have easy access to them.

If your laptop has an SD card or micro-SD card slot, a very easy way to extend storage is to add a card. You can transfer the files you use less often and still have easy access to them. External hard drive or USB stick: These are very simple and useful solutions, as every laptop has USB sockets, so you just plug one in. An external hard drive is particularly handy if you’re storing large amounts of data.

Our tough tests reveal the best external hard drives.

2. Ram

Ram is your computer’s working memory: the more you have, the speedier your PC. Some Windows laptops allow you to replace the Ram; some don't:

If Ram is clipped into place, it can be replaced

If it’s soldered-on (also known as ‘onboard'), it can’t

Many laptops have two Ram stick slots - sometimes one is empty and it's easy to slot in extra, and for some models one Ram stick can be replaced and the other not.

Check your model’s manual if you're not sure.

If you have a spare, empty Ram slot, you can simply add a second Ram stick. We'd recommend faster, DDR5 Ram over DDR4 (found on budget laptops). Definitely avoid DDR3.

As a shortcut, there's a useful tool on the Crucial website to help you find Ram that's compatible with your laptop, no matter what brand you choose.

Ram: need to know

A typical Ram stick size is 8GB.

A laptop with 16GB Ram may have two 8GB sticks or one 16GB stick

A laptop with 32GB Ram likely has two 16GB Ram sticks

Many new laptops with just 8GB Ram have a spare Ram slot.

Ram is currently more expensive than it used to be, due to a shortage caused by AI demand. So one way to future-proof is to buy the Ram you need right now with your new laptop, and upgrade it later by adding extra Ram when prices hopefully come down in a few years. You'll need to make sure you buy a laptop without soldered Ram.

If you look carefully in the laptop model’s tech specs on the manufacturer’s website, it will tell you what Ram is included and will probably tell you if it can be removed (it may say ‘soldered’ or ‘onboard’, which means it can’t be removed).

This information can be tricky to find, though, so we’ve added it to the tech specs in our latest laptop reviews. This means you can easily check how upgradable a laptop is before you buy it.

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3. Processor

This is the brain of the laptop and almost always cannot be replaced. That means it’s important to prioritise a fast processor when buying a laptop to ensure it’s future-proofed. If you're on a tight budget, this is an area to prioritise.

A slow processor can mean waiting an age for things to compute. No matter how much Ram you have, if your computer can’t process tasks fast enough, it will grind to a halt. Very slow processors may barely have enough grunt to run operating system processes.

The only brand that routinely allows you to change the laptop’s processor is Framework, as it makes highly upgradable laptops – the idea being, you never need to replace the whole laptop. You can buy new processors for its laptops (it calls these ‘Mainboards’) on Framework’s spare parts website .

Find out if a Framework laptop is for you - see all of our Framework laptop reviews.

Top Windows laptop picks for upgradability

Framework Laptop 12

Average price in the past six months: £949

Cheapest price in the past six months: £948

Available at Framework (choose Pre-built unless you don't mind assembling it on arrival)

Intel Core i5 processor

16GB Ram

500GB SSD storage

We like: Completely upgradable, portable

We don't like: Expensive for the specs

These specs are the minimum we’d recommend for a future-proofed laptop, with 16GB Ram meaning you can open lots of apps and browser tabs without slowdown.

Frameworks are the ultimate laptops for upgradability. Every part can be replaced: you can browse what you need on Framework’s spare parts website . The only thing you can’t change, of course, is the screen size: Framework only make three sizes of laptop, with screens measuring 12.2 inches (for the Framework 12), as well as 13.5 inches and 16 inches.

So does the Framework 12 actually make a great laptop? See if all of its features, including battery life, screen and more, are up to standard as we reveal how it performed in our rigorous lab tests in our full Framework Laptop 12 review.

LG Gram Book AI 15U50T-G.AA56A1

Average price in the past six months: £619

Cheapest price in the past six months: £400





Intel Core i5 processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD storage

We like: Good array of ports

We don't like: Feels a bit flimsy

Although no laptops are as upgradable as Framework's, this larger-screen 15.5-inch laptop offers pretty much the best you can get, ungradeability-wise, from a standard laptop.

Ram and storage are easy to replace. It’s also easy to replace the battery – which is important if you intend to keep a laptop for many years, since batteries have a finite lifetime (LG doesn't offer a replacement for the original battery when we checked, but third-party ones are available).

So what do our professionals think of this laptop? Are the keyboard, touchpad and speed up to scratch? Find all the answers in our LG Gram Book AI 15U50T-G.AA56A1 review.

Dell 15 Laptop (DC15250)

Average price in the past six months: £871

Cheapest price in the past six months: £799

Available at Dell (make sure you select the second configuration with Intel Core i7 processor)

Intel Core i7 processor

16GB Ram

1TB SSD storage

We like: Powerful processor, SD card slot

We don't like: Could charge faster

This feels like a laptop designed to stay with you for years. Its Intel Core i7 processor gives extra grunt for confidence that it will last without significant slowdown, even with intensive use. The generous 1TB hard drive offers plenty of room – and the handy SD card slot provides a neat extra extension.

Plus it's easy to upgrade the Ram or storage. Similarly for the battery, with Dell providing original battery replacements when we checked. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past, but this model is reaching the end of its life and laptop prices are rising, so it's best not wait.

We’ve put it through our rigorous lab tests – see our full Dell 15 Laptop (DC15250) review to find out how it performed.

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MacBooks

Unfortunately, MacBooks are not designed to be easily upgraded by users. Ram and storage are soldered on, and a service is required to change the battery. Also, higher Ram and storage specs on Macs cost quite a lot more than on Windows PCs.

The better news is that all MacBook Air and Pro models are future-proofed on their base specs. The MacBook Neo has a more limiting 8GB Ram, but for mainstream use even this should last the eight years Apple typically supports MacBooks for without slowdown, given macOS is less resource-intensive than Windows.

To find the MacBook to suit you, see our expert guide to the best MacBooks.

Chromebooks

Chromebooks also aren’t usually upgradable. Chromebooks often run less powerful hardware, but Google promises long 10-year support on all models (launched from 2021 onwards). It can do this as ChromeOS is pretty resource-light, so with a good model it’s unlikely that updates will mean it grinds to a halt.

This also means you can get a very fast Chromebook for less, as it doesn’t need to be as powerful. Look out for ‘Chromebook Plus’ models.

Since Chromebooks are usually inexpensive and are designed to save files in the cloud (rather than local storage), a lack of upgradability is less of an issue. If it’s no longer meeting your needs, you probably need a wholesale hardware change and want to replace the whole laptop.

For our expert recommendations on the smart models to choose, see our best Chromebooks guide, including our top-recommended Just Buy This model.