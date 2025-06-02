Premium bond winners in June – how much do you need to win a million?

Two premium bond holders struck it lucky in June, winning £1m in the latest National Savings & Investments (NS&I) monthly prize draw.

The winners are from Stockport and Edinburgh, while 79 other premium bond holders received the next-best prize of £100,000.

You can buy up to £50,000 worth of premium bonds, but does the size of your holding matter when it comes to your chances of winning the jackpot?

Here, Which? reveals the winning bond numbers and explores how the amount of premium bonds affects the odds of becoming a millionaire.

June premium bond winners

The first winning bond (103FE583469) was bought by a lucky winner living in Stockport, and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The bond was bought in November 2005.

The second winner, from Edinburgh, bought their bond (352AC359547) in February 2019. They also have a total holding of £50,000.

Which? is sent the details of the premium bond jackpot winners and prize draw data the day before full results are made available to all premium bond holders via the app and online.

How many winners were drawn in June?

There were 5,974,465 premium bond prizes paid out in the June 2025 draw. Of these, 5,904,935 were worth £100 or less.

In total, this month's prizes were worth £416,221,075.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 79 £50,000 159

£25,000 317

£10,000 792

£5,000 1,585

£1,000 16,649

Do more bonds mean better odds?

The thrill of a flutter and the chance of becoming a millionaire are reasons enough for many people to buy premium bonds. But the reality is that most months savers will walk away with nothing at all or only a small prize. In fact, the chance of each £1 bond winning a prize of any value in the monthly draw is a paltry 1 in 22,000.

Don't like those odds? Well, there is one sure fire to increase your chances of bagging a prize: buy more bonds.

For example, you have a one in 1,204,502 chance of winning the jackpot with the maximum holding of £50,000. These premium bond holders are almost certain to walk away with any prize in the monthly draw, with odds of 1 in 1.11.

Which? looked at jackpot winners between July 2023 and June 2025 and found the average amount held by premium bond millionaires is £36,349. We also found that 38% had holdings worth £50,000 – the maximum allowed.

Occasionally, savers with smaller holdings do get lucky. In March 2025, one incredibly lucky premium bond customer bagged the jackpot with a holding of just £100 – the odds of that happening are a tiny 1 in 643,640,000.

Should you open a savings account instead?

Unlike premium bonds, savings and Isa accounts offer guaranteed interest on your deposits. Many allow you to open with less than £1,000 so they might be a better option for people who don't have a huge lump sum to invest.

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts. Results are ordered by term and exclude products that impose restrictions on opening or withdrawals.

Account type Provider Interest rate (AER) Provider customer score Minimum investment Opening methods Interest paid Instant access Cahoot 5% (a) 61% £1 Internet Monthly, yearly Instant access cash Isa Chip 4.99% n/a £1 Mobile app Monthly One-year fixed rate Tandem Bank 4.44% n/a £1 Internet, mobile app Yearly One-year fixed rate cash Isa Virgin Money 4.27% 67% £1 Internet Monthly, yearly Two-year fixed rate Hampshire Trust Bank 4.44% n/a £1 Internet Yearly Two-year fixed rate cash Isa Secure Trust Bank 4.20% n/a £1,000 Internet Yearly Three-year fixed rate Birmingham Bank 4.45% n/a £5,000 Internet Yearly Show all rows Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 29 May 2025. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score. (a) 5% AER on balances up to £3,000

While rates are slowly falling across the board, all the top deals can beat the current CPI inflation figure of 3.5%. That's important, because if interest is lower than the pace at which prices are rising, your nest egg is effectively losing value over time.

More than half of the products in the table can also be opened with less than £1,000. Five of the accounts only ask for a £1 deposit to get started.

If you don't need access to your cash in a hurry, you might want to consider locking your money away in a fixed-term account. Fixing will guarantee you the same interest for the period of the bond, whereas providers can adjust interest on a variable rate account – such as an instant access – whenever they like.

What about NS&I savings?

NS&I does offer a range of savings and Isa accounts . However, all its top rates are lower than those offered by competitors.

Interest on its one, two, three, and five-year fixed-term products – called Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds – can beat inflation. So can its Junior Isa.

However, its instant-access savings accounts and three-year fixed Green Savings Bonds all offer rates less than the CPI figure. Its adult cash Isa product matches it with a rate of 3.5% AER.

While rates are lower than elsewhere, one of the main advantages of NS&I is that funds are backed by HM Treasury, so your money has 100% security.

With other banks and building societies you’re covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but only up to £85,000 per person, per institution (meaning some brands share protection).

With NS&I you’re fully protected up to the maximum deposit limit on the account – for the Direct Saver instant-access account, that’s up to £2m.