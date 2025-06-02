By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Premium bond winners in June – how much do you need to win a million?

More than a third of jackpot winners in the last two years held the maximum £50,000
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Two premium bond holders struck it lucky in June, winning £1m in the latest National Savings & Investments (NS&I) monthly prize draw. 

The winners are from Stockport and Edinburgh, while 79 other premium bond holders received the next-best prize of £100,000.

You can buy up to £50,000 worth of premium bonds, but does the size of your holding matter when it comes to your chances of winning the jackpot?

Here, Which? reveals the winning bond numbers and explores how the amount of premium bonds affects the odds of becoming a millionaire.

Compare savings accounts

Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian Ltd

Compare and choose

June premium bond winners

The first winning bond (103FE583469) was bought by a lucky winner living in Stockport, and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The bond was bought in November 2005.

The second winner, from Edinburgh, bought their bond (352AC359547) in February 2019. They also have a total holding of £50,000.

Which? is sent the details of the premium bond jackpot winners and prize draw data the day before full results are made available to all premium bond holders via the app and online.

How many winners were drawn in June?

There were 5,974,465 premium bond prizes paid out in the June 2025 draw. Of these, 5,904,935 were worth £100 or less.

In total, this month's prizes were worth £416,221,075.

Value of prizeNumber of prizes
£1,000,0002
£100,00079
£50,000159
£25,000317
£10,000792
£5,0001,585
£1,00016,649

Source: NS&I

Do more bonds mean better odds?

The thrill of a flutter and the chance of becoming a millionaire are reasons enough for many people to buy premium bonds. But the reality is that most months savers will walk away with nothing at all or only a small prize. In fact, the chance of each £1 bond winning a prize of any value in the monthly draw is a paltry 1 in 22,000. 

Don't like those odds? Well, there is one sure fire to increase your chances of bagging a prize: buy more bonds.

For example, you have a one in 1,204,502 chance of winning the jackpot with the maximum holding of £50,000. These premium bond holders are almost certain to walk away with any prize in the monthly draw, with odds of 1 in 1.11. 

Which? looked at jackpot winners between July 2023 and June 2025 and found the average amount held by premium bond millionaires is £36,349. We also found that 38% had holdings worth £50,000 – the maximum allowed. 

Occasionally, savers with smaller holdings do get lucky. In March 2025, one incredibly lucky premium bond customer bagged the jackpot with a holding of just £100 – the odds of that happening are a tiny 1 in 643,640,000.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

Should you open a savings account instead?

Unlike premium bonds, savings and Isa accounts offer guaranteed interest on your deposits. Many allow you to open with less than £1,000 so they might be a better option for people who don't have a huge lump sum to invest.

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts. Results are ordered by term and exclude products that impose restrictions on opening or withdrawals.

Instant access
Cahoot
5% (a)61%£1InternetMonthly, yearly
Instant access cash Isa
Chip
4.99%n/a£1Mobile appMonthly
One-year fixed rate
Tandem Bank
4.44%n/a£1Internet, mobile appYearly
One-year fixed rate cash Isa
Virgin Money
4.27%67%£1InternetMonthly, yearly
Two-year fixed rate
Hampshire Trust Bank
4.44%n/a£1InternetYearly
Two-year fixed rate cash Isa
Secure Trust Bank
4.20%n/a£1,000InternetYearly
Three-year fixed rate
Birmingham Bank
4.45%n/a£5,000InternetYearly

Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 29 May 2025. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score. (a) 5% AER on balances up to £3,000

While rates are slowly falling across the board, all the top deals can beat the current CPI inflation figure of 3.5%. That's important, because if interest is lower than the pace at which prices are rising, your nest egg is effectively losing value over time.

More than half of the products in the table can also be opened with less than £1,000. Five of the accounts only ask for a £1 deposit to get started.

If you don't need access to your cash in a hurry, you might want to consider locking your money away in a fixed-term account. Fixing will guarantee you the same interest for the period of the bond, whereas providers can adjust interest on a variable rate account – such as an instant access – whenever they like.

What about NS&I savings?

NS&I does offer a range of savings and Isa accounts.  However, all its top rates are lower than those offered by competitors.

Interest on its one, two, three, and five-year fixed-term products – called Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds – can beat inflation. So can its Junior Isa.

However, its instant-access savings accounts and three-year fixed Green Savings Bonds all offer rates less than the CPI figure. Its adult cash Isa product matches it with a rate of 3.5% AER.

While rates are lower than elsewhere, one of the main advantages of NS&I is that funds are backed by HM Treasury, so your money has 100% security. 

With other banks and building societies you’re covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but only up to £85,000 per person, per institution (meaning some brands share protection). 

With NS&I you’re fully protected up to the maximum deposit limit on the account – for the Direct Saver instant-access account, that’s up to £2m.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.