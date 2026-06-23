This Ring video doorbell has been discounted to its cheapest ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your home with the latest smart tech.

One of the best video doorbells lets you see who’s at the front door via an app on your phone, recording footage of the outside of your house whenever someone approaches. Not only is it excellent for security, but it’ll also let you tell delivery drivers where to leave your parcels or let someone know you’re not there.

Ring’s top-of-the-range doorbell for 2026 has been discounted to £149.99 during Amazon’s member-exclusive sale. That’s the cheapest it has ever been and well below its average price over the last six months.

Take a look at more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in the 2026 sale.

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*References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months before publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen)

Cheapest-ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £215

Cheapest price in the past six months: £170*

Mains powered

Motion detection

Software update period until at least 2030

We like: 4k image quality

We don’t like: No local storage

Ring’s Wired Video Doorbell Pro sits toward the top of its range, offering 4K recordings, up to 10x advanced zoom and a wide field of view. It needs to be wired to your front door, but you can choose whether to hardwire it or buy the plug-in option.

Low-light Sight gives you full colour even in the near dark, and it has Adaptive Night Vision so you can still see what’s happening by your front door when it’s pitch black outside.

Read our Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) review.

See the seven things Which? deals editor would never do during a sale.

Is the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) any good?

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