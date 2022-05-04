Should you buy a second-hand kitchen?

A new kitchen is a big investment and can set you back thousands of pounds. Should you buy a second-hand one?

If your budget is small, a second-hand kitchen might just be what you need. Buying a pre-loved kitchen may cut your bill in more than half and you may get that designer dream kitchen you were after in the first place.

Buying a second-hand kitchen is also a sustainable way of shopping, preventing a good kitchen ending up in landfill.

Read on to see if this could be a good option for you.

Is a used kitchen the same as an ex-display kitchen?

An ex-display kitchen is a kitchen that has never been used due to being on display at a showroom. However, it may have suffered significant wear and tear, specially opening and closing of cabinet doors – most retailers will rate and grade the kitchens and will let you know the damage it has endured.

One advantage of an ex-display kitchen is that normally cabinets and fittings are often still current, so if you need to change or swap anything, it will still be available.

A second-hand kitchen (or used kitchen), on the other hand, was a lived-in kitchen: it belonged to someone else and therefore endured a different type of wear and tear. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean it is an old kitchen. Many used kitchens are the result of homeowners renovating or buying a new home where the kitchen is simply not to their taste.

Five tips for buying a second-hand kitchen

Here's what to consider when buying a second-hand kitchen.

1.Check your kitchen measurements before buying

You don't want to pay for a kitchen that's not going to fit so make sure it will work in your space, both technically and for your lifestyle.

You'll also have to use a layout that is already set, so it won't be as flexible as one you design.

Ideally, you should have your layout drawn up, paying special attention to windows and doors, as well as any height restrictions.

Look around your kitchen and make lists of what you want to include in your new kitchen. Apart from the obvious appliances and place for crockery and cutlery, include storage for vases, large bowls and a drawer for herbs and spices close to your hob.

Experts recommend getting a kitchen that is 10% or 20% larger than your own. That will allow you to make any necessary adjustments to your space and it will allow you to have additional units to play with. You can trim down worktops or create end panels and fillers to make it fit your space, but make sure to get a professional to confirm it.

One thing to bear in mind is that, once you lift the worktops, a kitchen can be 'rejigged' to a certain extent to fit your space. That means, for example, that an existing U-shaped kitchen can be fit into your L shaped one, or you can create a new kitchen island with unused cabinets. However, if you are creating corners, make sure there are corner units going in the direction you need them: you can't swap left hand corners for right hand corners for example.

2. Look at the second-hand kitchen yourself before you buy

Make sure you arrange a viewing to check the kitchen yourself, inside and out. You'll want to be sure you know what condition it is in.

If you are aware that there are small issues that can be fixed, it could be cost-effective. But if there are hidden disaster areas, you'll end up paying more to rectify them or start again.

If the kitchen is only available online make sure to get as many pictures as possible.

Seeing the kitchen will also help you to plan out your space.

3. Assess kitchen cabinet materials

Find out as much information you can about how the kitchen cabinets were made, what materials were used, how long ago they were bought and the circumstances under which they have been used.

A kitchen made of less sturdy joins or materials that was bought many years ago and has been subject to use by a large family is likely to be on its last legs.

MDF, for example, is higher density and stronger than chipboard and it tends to be more water resistant. Solid wood kitchen units are typically more expensive than chipboard or MDF cabinets.

Inspect the sink area and check any water damage. You should also look for any damage near the heat sources. Remember to check the back of the units (as well as the base) and not just the front.

4. Consider buying some kitchen parts second-hand and some new

Certain elements of a kitchen can cost more, such as the cabinets themselves or the worktops, depending on the materials and finish you choose. It might, therefore, be cheaper to buy some parts second hand, but the rest new.

Make sure you get a list of all the items that are included. In some cases appliances and taps are included but that is not always the case. Check also for worktops, plinths, and end panels.

5. Check what is included in your second-hand kitchen

Retailers work in different ways, some already include the disassembling service whereas others may not, so check in advance so you don't have any surprise costs.

It is often a false economy to think you can do this with the help of friends or a standard 'man with a van', as this could result in the worktops or units getting damaged: use a professional company instead.

Unlike a new kitchen, which is delivered in stages, when buying a used kitchen all items will arrive at the same time.

Once the kitchen is in place, give it a thorough clean. Getting it professionally cleaned might add to your bill in the short term, but save you money and time in the long-term.

If you're set on a second hand kitchen but still haven't found what you're looking for, you can also register with different suppliers so you get notifications.

Lastly, check who you are buying from as this will affect your rights. For example, is the purchase direct with a family? Or with the online retailer selling the kitchen? Take a look at our guide to buying second-hand goods to find out more.

