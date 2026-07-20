The best school uniform shops revealed

No one wants their child in threadbare trousers, stretched T-shirts or bobbly jumpers. But it can be hard to find a school uniform that fits well, looks great and lasts until it's outgrown.

That's why we've quizzed thousands of parents to reveal, for the first time, the best school uniform providers.

Read on to find out which retailer has come out on top, how prices compare and advice from other parents about buying and caring for school uniforms.

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Which is the best school uniform provider?

We asked 3,029 parents to rate the best school uniform providers, covering everything from fit, durability, comfort and practicality to overall look and value for money.

M&S and Next came joint top of our table, making them the best school uniform providers in our survey.

One happy M&S shopper said: 'Items last the full school year and sizing is perfect. They also wash really well and seem stain resistant.' Another said: 'Always buy the shirts from here – [they] wash and wear well. Some have lasted four years between my two children.'

While a Next shopper commented: 'Washes well. No bobbling. Lasting the whole school year without needing replacement.'

M&S and Next were the only two retailers to get full marks for the durability of their uniform and the value for money they offer.

Shoppers also loved the comfort and practicality of their uniforms, as well as their overall look.

Next impressed so much we've awarded it our first Best School Uniform Provider endorsement. M&S would have qualified, but we have some concerns about the T&Cs it offers regarding returns.

Expand table Brand (sample size) Customer score Fit Durability Comfort Practicality Overall look Value for money M&S (514) 81% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ RECOMMENDED PROVIDER Next (362) 81% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Sainsbury's (Tu) (500) 78% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ John Lewis (222) 77% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Asda (George) (820) 76% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Tesco (F&F) (500) 76% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Trutex (63) 75% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Morrisons (249) 74% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Clarks (60) 73% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Matalan (336) 73% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Aldi (243) 72% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ H&M (247) 71% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Primark (325) 69% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ Show all rows Based on an online survey of 3,029 members of the public in June 2026 who told us about 4,504 experiences of buying new, own-brand school uniform in the previous 12 months. Fieldwork was carried out by Deltapoll. Data has not been weighted and may not be representative of the customers of each school uniform brand. Minimum of 50 respondents needed to generate a star rating. Customer score is a combined score based on customer ratings of satisfaction with the retailer and likelihood of recommending it. Sample sizes in brackets. Which? Recommended Provider is based on customer score, star ratings and our behind-the-scenes checks.

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Is it worth shopping at supermarkets for school uniform?

M&S is the place to go if you only have time to look in the supermarket.

Sainsbury's was in third place and came above other supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi.

Sainsbury's did as well as M&S and Next for the overall look of its uniform, practicality and fit.

The shops parents were least satisfied with

At the bottom of the table was Primark.

Shoppers gave it a paltry two stars for the comfort of its uniform but a decent enough three stars for everything else.

Find out more: prepare for a growing family

How do school uniform providers compare on price?

M&S and Next came out best for value for money, but that's not the same as price.

It can be hard to clearly see how school uniform providers differ in price because options and pack sizes vary. But we took a snapshot look at how the different brands stack up on the price of a basic white polo shirt to help you compare.

The table is ordered by price per shirt.

Expand table Brand Pack of two polo shirts* Price per shirt Aldi £1.75 88p Sainsbury's (Tu) £3 £1.50 Tesco (F&F) £3 £1.50 Asda (George) £4 £2 Matalan £5 £2.50 Trutex £8.50 (only offers three-pack) £2.83 Next £6 £3 M&S £6.50 £3.25 John Lewis £7 £3.50 H&M £10 £5 Show all rows

*Prices taken from retailers' websites on 7 July 2026 for a basic polo shirt for a six-year-old. We could not include Clarks or Primark because it did not have anything comparable. We could not include Morrisons because it does not sell online.

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Top school uniform buying tips from parents

We also asked parents for their top tips when buying and caring for uniforms.

They told us about buying multiples of everything, using name stamps, buying a size up so they last longer, and more.

Here are some of the most popular tips:

Take your child with you There's no point in buying beautiful clothing if your child won't wear it.

There's no point in buying beautiful clothing if your child won't wear it. Consider extra features Reinforced knees, extendable hems and easy-iron fabric all come recommended.

Reinforced knees, extendable hems and easy-iron fabric all come recommended. Watch out for special offers Many stores tend to offer back-to-school sales or flash discounts.

Many stores tend to offer back-to-school sales or flash discounts. Look at the fastenings Buttons may look nice, but they are no good if your child can't fasten them. Sometimes hook-and-loop fasteners or elastic are better

Buttons may look nice, but they are no good if your child can't fasten them. Sometimes hook-and-loop fasteners or elastic are better Buy multipacks So you can wash less frequently and also usually get better value for money.

So you can wash less frequently and also usually get better value for money. Look for adjustable waistbands Great for making the uniform fit better.

Find out more: how to save money on school uniform