The new cars I'm looking forward to in 2026

As manufacturer targets for the UK’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate increase, it’s no surprise that most of the cars being launched this year are electric.

But while there are several new electric (EV) models that I’m looking forward to this year, some petrol-engined cars got my attention, too.

Here, I’ve picked eight cars that are due to be launched this year and have caught my eye. While it’s hard to know how good these cars are until we drive and lab-test them, it’s fair to say they’re all interesting, but for different reasons.

Best cars: new or used, big or small – whatever car you're thinking of buying, make sure it's a Which? Best Buy

8. BMW 3 Series

Price: From £50,000

Launch date: Spring 2026

Fuel types: Petrol, plug-in hybrid, electric

The long-running 3 Series model range is set to enter its eighth generation this year. As in the current generation, it will be available in mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol forms.

But unlike other generations of the 3 Series, it will also be offered as an EV (badged i3). It will be styled using the brand’s ‘neue klasse’ design language, which features a slimmer front grille and narrower headlights. It will use similar mechanicals to the brand’s iX3 electric SUV that will also be launched this year, along with a coupé version of the iX3 and the fifth-generation X5.

The M3 performance version of this generation of the 3 Series is set to be unveiled in 2027 and will be available in electric and petrol forms.

I'm looking forward to the i3 version the most, as it will be interesting to see if it can match (or even beat) the official range figure of the new BMW iX3 of up to 500 miles.

Drive smarter and cut your costs free newsletter Get under the hood with our Cars newsletter, it's free. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

7. Fiat 500

Price: Under £20,000

Launch date: Summer 2026

Fuel type: Petrol mild hybrid

When Fiat launched the electric 500e range back in 2020, it said that all future 500 models launched by the brand would also be electric. But slow sales of the 500e led to Fiat backtracking on this decision, and it launched a petrol mild-hybrid version of the 500e in late 2025. It’s powered by a 65hp engine and will also be joined by a cabriolet version.

Like many Stellantis cars (such as the Fiat Grande Panda and Vauxhall Grandland Electric Long Range), the 500 will be launched in the UK later than in other markets, as production of cars is prioritised for left-hand-drive markets.

Entry-level petrol manual versions of the Grande Panda and 600 models are also due to be launched this year.

As a relatively simple petrol car with a manual gearbox, it's quite a throwback compared to most new cars and is something I'm looking forward to driving.

6. Audi Q9

Price: From £100,000

Launch date: Late 2026

Fuel types: Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

When Audi launched the original Q7 in 2005, it was one of the largest SUVs on the road. Since then, many much larger SUVs (including the BMW X7, which is also due to be replaced this year) have appeared, and Audi will introduce the Q9 in 2026 to compete with them.

Originally due to be launched several years ago, the Q9 will be offered with a range of petrol and plug-in hybrid engines. A range-topping ‘Horch’ model could also be offered and will rival the Maybach models offered by Mercedes-Benz. Like Maybach, Horch was once the name of a luxury German car brand, but had long been defunct before Audi revived the name in 2021 for range-topping cars sold in China.

I'm intrigued to see if the Q9's interior will be as upmarket as a £100,000 luxury SUV's should be, and how practical such a large car will be.

The third-generation Q7 is also due to be launched this year, along with the A2, an entry-level model that acts as an indirect replacement for the Audi A1 and Audi Q2.

5. Volkswagen ID.Polo

Price: £21,000 - £25,000

Launch date: Spring 2026

Fuel type: Electric

The ID.Polo is the latest electric model from VW.

It’s effectively the electric equivalent of the petrol Polo and will be the brand’s smallest EV (until the ID.Every1 city car is introduced in 2027).

Unlike earlier electric VW models (like the VW ID.3 and VW ID.4), the ID.Polo is set to use more conventional interior controls, with physical buttons featured throughout the cabin – something I’m particularly looking forward to experiencing. As with several other recently released VW models (such as the T-Roc), it should use higher-quality interior materials.

I'm also intrigued to see how efficient it will be, as some of VW's electric cars have struggled in our lab tests in this respect.

A similar SUV model, called ID.Cross, will also be launched this year and, like the ID.Polo, is closely related to and competes with the Skoda Epiq.

4. Skoda Epiq

Price: £20,000 - £25,000

Launch date: Summer 2026

Fuel type: Electric

Skoda currently has just two EVs (the Enyaq and Elroq), but that’s set to change in the summer with the launch of the Epiq.

It will be Skoda’s smallest EV since the Citigo e-iV and is the electric equivalent of the brand’s Kamiq. It also debuts Skoda’s new 'Modern Solid' car design and is expected to have a similar starting price to the Kamiq.

Like other Skoda models, it’s designed to focus on practicality and value. I'm particularly looking forward to seeing if its pricing will match or undercut rival electric SUVs.

With the Enyaq and Elroq both featuring in the UK’s top 10 most-registered EVs of 2025, the Epiq should sell well. It will also be joined by the Peaq, an EV equivalent to the Kodiaq, late this year.

3. Denza Z9 GT

Price: At least £50,000

Launch date: Summer 2026

Fuel type: Electric

Denza is the premium arm of China’s BYD and sits below the Yangwang and Fangchengbao brands in the BYD stable.

The brand is set to launch in Europe in 2026, and its first model will be the Z9 GT, a large EV estate that looks similar to the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.

More Denza models are set to be introduced to Europe along with the Z9 GT in the future. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing if the Z9 GT can match the Taycan for driving dynamics, as well as practicality and quality.

Along with Denza, several other premium Chinese brands are set to be introduced to Europe in 2026. This includes models from tech company Xiaomi, Zeekr (the premium arm of Volvo-owner Geely) and Aion (the premium arm of the GAC manufacturing group).

2. Renault Twingo

Price: Under £20,000

Launch date: Spring 2026

Fuel type: Electric

Renault’s electric models (including the Renault 4 and Renault 5) have proved popular, and this year will be joined by the brand’s revival of its Twingo name. Like other electric Renault models, this city car should be competitively priced at under £20,000. It also has retro looks that emulate the original Twingo, which wasn’t officially sold in the UK.

Unlike the Dacia Spring (another city car from Renault Group, which could be joined by a Dacia-badged version of the Twingo), the Twingo is based on the same car platform as the Renault 4 and Renault 5.

I'm keen to see how it performs in our lab tests, as it's set to be one of the UK’s cheapest new EVs. That said, the proposed Dacia version is likely to be even cheaper.

1. Honda Super-N

Price: Under £25,000

Launch date: From mid-2026

Fuel type: Electric

Honda hasn’t been particularly fast to introduce EV models, but that’s set to change this year.

Its first new electric model is set to be the Super-N, which indirectly replaces the Honda e that was taken off sale in 2024. The brand’s O Series range of EVs will then follow, being launched in late 2026.

It’s a ‘kei’ car (short for kei-jidōsha, which means ‘light vehicle’) and is a representative of a vehicle class that’s rarely exported from Honda’s home market of Japan. This small, boxy city car is expected to undercut rival small electric cars from European brands and features a simulated manual gearbox, such as with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

However, in contrast to the Super-N's rivals, Great Britain is currently the only market outside of Asia where it will be sold. I’m interested to see how practical it will be and if its battery range will preclude it from long-distance drives.

Expert opinion: 2026 will be a busy year

Dino Buratti, Which? cars expert

The next 12 months are set to be a very busy time for most car manufacturers.

As Chinese brands such as Leapmotor plot rapid European expansions, European brands including BMW and VW have planned several new model launches.

Plenty of other brands - from Alfa Romeo to Volvo - are also set to launch several new electric models this year.

Perhaps the most surprising models of the year will be from US brand Cadillac, as it tries (once again) to gain a foothold in the European car market, this time with a range of luxury electric SUVs.

Best electric cars: see which models aced our tough lab tests