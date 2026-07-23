The cheapest electric cars to insure in 2026 – and what our expert makes of the list

More UK drivers are switching to electric vehicles (EVs), with battery electric registrations up 24.3% in the first five months of 2026, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Government grants of up to £3,750 on eligible new EVs and cheaper home charging can make the switch look increasingly appealing. But even if an EV looks affordable to buy and run, insurance can change the sums.

We asked Go.Compare to find the EVs with the cheapest and most expensive median premiums in early 2026. Then we asked our car expert whether these budget-friendly models are actually worth buying.

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The 10 cheapest EV’s to insure in 2026

Go.Compare analysed car insurance sales made through its site between 1 January and 31 March 2026 to find the electric models with the lowest median annual premiums.

The figures reflect policies bought through Go.Compare and won't necessarily match the quotes offered by other insurers or comparison sites.

We've linked to our expert car reviews. Which? members can read the full reviews by logging in.

*Based on median premium of the top 10 cheapest models for electric car insurance sales made through Go.Compare between 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026, for all policy types paid annually and for drivers aged 25 or over, where the vehicle was manufactured in 2016 or later. Excludes models with fewer than 30 sales.

The Fiat 500 electric topped the list, with a median premium of £278, followed by the Mini Cooper at £304 and the Dacia Spring at £333.

Remember, a cheap car to insure on paper won’t always mean a cheap quote for you.

Premiums are shaped by more than the badge on the boot. Insurers also look at who tends to drive a particular model, how often it is used and the claims risk linked to those drivers.

That means a car appearing on this list doesn’t guarantee you’ll be offered the same price. Your age, address, driving history, mileage and how you use the car will all affect what you pay.

The rankings also include a mix of older and newer electric cars, as Go.Compare's analysis covered vehicles manufactured from 2016 onwards.

Find out more: best car insurance companies in the UK 2026

The most expensive EVs to insure

Among the highest median premiums in Go.Compare's analysis were premium, high-performance models.

Table note: *Based on median premium of the top three most expensive models for electric car insurance sales made through Go.Compare between 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026, for all policy types paid annually and for drivers aged 25 or over, where the vehicle was manufactured in 2016 or later. Excludes models with fewer than 30 sales.

The Porsche Taycan had the highest median premium at £861, followed by the Porsche Macan at £837 and the Tesla Model X at £785.

That means the Taycan’s median premium was £583 higher than the Fiat 500’s, and more than three times as expensive in Go.Compare’s analysis.

This doesn’t mean every driver will pay that much, but it does show how much insurance costs can vary between different types of EV. Vehicle value, repair costs, specialist parts and performance can all contribute to higher premiums.

Which? members can log in to read our expert reviews and find out whether these pricier models justify the extra cost.

Find out more: best car insurance for the over-50s 2026

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What our expert makes of the lists

Dino Buratti, Which? Cars expert, says

'It’s not surprising that small EVs make up the majority of cars in our list as small electric cars typically aren’t driven as much as larger cars. Our most recent car survey showed that, on average, Fiat 500e drivers only covered 3,736 miles in the 12-month period covered by our survey.

'With newer, more advanced models (like the Renault 5 and Mini Cooper) making up the bulk of our list, it shows that buying a newer electric car can be beneficial if you want to save money on your insurance as well as potentially benefiting from their lower running costs too.'

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Are EVs more expensive to insure?

Not always. The cheapest EV in Go.Compare’s data, the Fiat 500, had a median annual premium of £278.

That’s only £15 more than the Mazda MX-5, which topped our previous list of the cheapest cars to insure in 2026 at £263.

Across the top 10, though, EVs were still a little pricier. The cheapest cars overall ranged from £263 to £304, while the cheapest EVs ranged from £278 to £360.

The comparison isn't like for like, as the figures come from separate Go.Compare analyses covering different time periods and sample sizes. But it suggests some small EVs can be almost as cheap to insure as petrol and hybrid rivals, even if the very lowest premiums still sit with non-electric cars.

Read our full story on the cheapest cars to insure in 2026 .

Is it worth buying an electric car in the UK now?

For many drivers, the case for going electric is getting stronger. Government sales targets, manufacturer discounts and grants on some new EVs are helping to widen choice and bring prices down.

But whether an EV is right for you still depends heavily on how you’ll charge it. The biggest savings usually come from charging at home, which is typically much cheaper than relying on public chargers.

Running costs will more than double for some EV drivers from 2028, following a new pay-per-mile tax introduced in the Autumn Budget.

Which? has tested and reviewed several of the models on Go.Compare’s cheapest list, and the results are mixed: some are Best Buys, while others are Don’t Buys.

That’s why it’s worth checking the full Which? review before choosing a car just because it looks cheap to insure. A low premium is useful, but it won’t make up for poor reliability, weak safety credentials, limited practicality or a disappointing drive.