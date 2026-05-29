Cheapest cars to insure in 2026 – and what our expert makes of the list

Some cars are far cheaper to insure than others, with Go.Compare data showing annual premiums starting from just £263 for certain models.

That’s less than half the £560 average premium paid by drivers between January and March 2026, according to the Association of British Insurers.

The comparison site shared data with Which? showing the 10 models with the lowest median insurance premiums for cars built from 2016 onwards.

But a low insurance premium doesn’t tell you everything about a car. Reliability, safety, repair costs and everyday practicality can matter just as much.

Here, Which? looks at the models with the lowest median premiums and asks our car expert whether they’re actually worth considering.

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The cheapest cars to insure in 2026

Go.Compare analysed car insurance sales made through its site between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026 to find the models with the lowest median annual premiums.

We've linked to our expert car reviews where available. Which? members can read the full reviews by logging in.

Table note: *Based on Go.Compare car insurance sales between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. Includes all policy types, annual payment only, cars manufactured from 2016 onwards and models with at least 100 sales.

The Mazda MX-5 topped the list, with a median annual premium of £263. It was followed closely by the Fiat Panda at £268 and the Fiat 500C at £273.

At first glance, the list suggests these are simply the cheapest cars to insure. But premiums are not shaped by the car alone. They can also reflect who tends to drive a particular model, how often it is used and the risk profile insurers associate with those drivers.

That means a car appearing on this list does not guarantee you will be offered the same price. Your age, address, driving history, mileage and how you use the car will all affect what you pay.

Find out more: best car insurance

The cheapest cars to insure for young drivers in 2026

Go.Compare also analysed policies sold to drivers aged under 25, where premiums are typically much higher.

Table note: *Based on Go.Compare car insurance sales between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026. Includes annual payment only, cars manufactured from 2016 onwards, models with at least 100 sales and drivers aged under 25.

Here, the list is dominated by small city cars. The Skoda Citigo came out cheapest, with a median annual premium of £544, followed by the Peugeot 108 at £561 and the Fiat 500 at £567.

Find out more: Car insurance for young drivers

What our expert makes of the list

Dino Buratti, Which? cars expert

Dino Buratti, Which? Cars expert, says

‘As you would expect, several small, low-powered cars come out as being the cheapest to insure, especially for younger drivers. The exceptions are the Mazda MX-5 and Mercedes-Benz SLC.

'The Mazda and Mercedes are sports cars that are often driven as a second car by enthusiasts or well-heeled drivers. As we’d expect second cars like these to cover fewer miles per year, this may account for the low insurance premiums owners are being quoted.

'Another exception is the Suzuki Jimny. While earlier models (registered until 2018) are still fairly common, later models are seen in fewer numbers. Many were imported by specialist suppliers into the UK from Japan after Suzuki stopped selling the four-seat Jimny here.’

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Are these cars worth buying?

A cheap insurance premium is a good start, but it shouldn’t be the only reason to choose a car. You’ll also want to think about safety, reliability, fuel economy, repair costs and whether the car suits your day-to-day needs.

Which? has tested and reviewed several of the models on Go.Compare’s list. Some are sensible, low-cost options, but others come with compromises that could matter more than the insurance saving. Some models are even Which? Don’t Buy’s.

A cheap premium can also hide wider ownership costs. A car that is unreliable, expensive to repair or uncomfortable to drive could end up costing you more in the long run.

Age matters too. Some models on the list first went on sale more than a decade ago, so older versions may miss out on newer safety features, improved efficiency or more modern in-car technology.

Before buying based on insurance costs alone, check the full Which? review. Our car experts test hundreds of models in the lab and on the road, and our car survey gathers feedback from more than 60,000 UK owners on how cars perform in real life.

If a model on the list catches your eye, check our independent car reviews and buying advice, or browse our best cars for 2026 guide for top-rated alternatives in every class.