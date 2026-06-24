10 things we love in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, bringing discounts on everything from air fryers to hair styling tools. But with thousands of deals on offer, how do you spot the real gems?

Each year, Which? rigorously tests more than 3,600 items to find those that genuinely perform.

To save you time and money, we’ve sifted through the sale to find the top-rated items that passed those strict tests to earn our coveted Best Buy recommendation. Many of them are at the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon – or very close to it.

For more discounts, take a look at the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2026.

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Best Buys in the Amazon Prime Day sale

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