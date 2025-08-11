How to get Amazon Prime for free

Subscriptions have changed the way we pay for products and services. For a fee, you can get continuous and convenient access to goods rather than buying them over and over again.

This type of membership is available for everything from streaming services and other online content to regular essentials like razor blades, beauty products and gym memberships.

Amazon Prime is arguably one of the most well-known subscriptions in the UK. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but haven’t taken the plunge yet, you can enjoy a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership to see if it’s the right fit for you.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that offers a range of benefits across Amazon's shopping site, streaming platforms and more.

One of the main attractions of the subscription is unlimited same-day, next-day or priority delivery on Amazon orders. You can use it to get anything from a last-minute gift or an essential household item to the latest electronics – and even large appliances such as fridges and ovens.

By subscribing, you’ll also gain access to Prime member deals and exclusive sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day.

How to get an Amazon Prime free trial

New members can try out Amazon Prime for free for the first 30 days.

A new member is classified as someone who has not used Amazon Prime before. If you had an account but cancelled, you will not be able to take advantage of the offer.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime account to activate your trial period, but be sure to keep note of when it ends because you’ll automatically be charged if you don’t cancel before that date.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

In the UK, Amazon Prime will set you back £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Paying for a yearly Prime membership will save you £12.88 over 12 months, in comparison to the monthly payment option.

Students and anyone aged between 18 and 22 are eligible for a Prime Student membership, at £4.49 per month.

What is included in an Amazon Prime membership?

An Amazon Prime membership has lots of benefits covering shopping, shipping, entertainment, online cloud storage and more.

Shipping and shopping:

Same-day or overnight delivery on orders over £20 to eligible postcodes, or £1.99 same-day or overnight delivery on orders under £20

One-day delivery at no extra cost

Priority and standard delivery at no extra cost

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery at no extra cost for a two-hour delivery window on orders over £40, or £3.99 for a one-hour window

grocery delivery at no extra cost for a two-hour delivery window on orders over £40, or £3.99 for a one-hour window Access to sales like Amazon Prime Day for member-exclusive discounts on thousands of products

Early access to daily time-limited Lightning Deals

Entertainment:

An ad-supported version of Prime Video , including a huge library of TV shows, movies and live sports

, including a huge library of TV shows, movies and live sports Amazon Music is included ad-free with over 100 million songs, as well as podcasts, radio stations and playlists

is included ad-free with over 100 million songs, as well as podcasts, radio stations and playlists Access to games, in-game content and a Twitch subscription at no extra cost through Prime Gaming

A library of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and comics that you can access on your Kindle, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone or tablet

Amazon First Reads allows you to pick one new Kindle book release every month at no additional cost

Other Amazon Prime benefits:

Unlimited online cloud storage for your photos in Amazon Photos, as well as 5GB of video storage

Discounted tickets to ODEON cinemas from Monday to Thursday

Deliveroo Plus Silver membership for one year, giving you free delivery on orders over £15

You can share certain Prime benefits with up to five other family members, including Prime delivery, Prime Video and Prime Day deals

How do I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

If you’ve come to the end of your Amazon Prime free trial, or you’re looking to save money on your monthly subscriptions, it’s easy to cancel your Prime membership.

Simply go to the ‘Your Amazon Prime membership’ page on your web browser, tap ‘manage’, and then ‘update, cancel and more’.

If you’re using the Amazon Shopping app, go to your account settings, tap ‘Prime Membership’ followed by ‘manage membership’ and choose ‘end membership’.

You could be eligible for a full refund if you paid for a membership, but didn't place an order or use any of the other Prime benefits. During the cancellation process, you'll be given the option to get your money back. If this isn't offered, you should contact Amazon's customer service team to check your eligibility.