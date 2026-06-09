We've just tested our highest-scoring microwave

From heating up leftover pasta to panic-defrosting mince, a microwave is one of the most versatile small kitchen appliances. We’ve just found our best yet.

Which? members can log in to discover our new top Best Buy microwave. It's an easy-to-use and cheap-to-run appliance that heats quickly and evenly - for less than a couple of family trips to Nandos would cost you.

Plus, we round up the latest microwaves subjected to our intensive lab testing, and reveal what we discovered about them.

Go to our best microwaves guide to see our other top choices

The best microwave we’ve tested

Our new top-scoring model is a really simple 800W freestanding solo microwave. But what it lacks in features, it makes up for in unrivalled performance: our review describes it as 'almost flawless'.

Under laboratory conditions, it cooked, steamed and defrosted our test meals perfectly - and it's one of the fastest and quietest models we've discovered, too.

Model Which? test score Heating Defrosting Ease of use Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 82% Best Buy, Great Value ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

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Microwave features to look out for

Some microwaves are loaded with features, but you don't have to spend a fortune on bells and whistles to get a decent, easy-to-use appliance.

These are the features we’d say are essential.

Clear viewing window Combined with a bright interior light, this makes it easy to check on your food. Watch out for reflective door finishes or window grids that are hard to see through.

Combined with a bright interior light, this makes it easy to check on your food. Watch out for reflective door finishes or window grids that are hard to see through. Clear and intuitive labelling Controls should be properly labelled in a decent font size. Digital displays should be brightly lit and easy to read. If you're visually impaired, consider one that beeps when you make a selection. Setting and programming should be intuitive once you've done it a couple of times using the manual.

Controls should be properly labelled in a decent font size. Digital displays should be brightly lit and easy to read. If you're visually impaired, consider one that beeps when you make a selection. Setting and programming should be intuitive once you've done it a couple of times using the manual. Enough space for your needs Solo microwaves tend to be less bulky than combi models, but are smaller inside, too. Our testing has also shown that microwaves of the same size can vary massively in terms of usable space. Make sure you have sufficient cooking capacity for the size of your household and that your dinner plates fit inside it comfortably with room to turn (if you've opted for a turntable microwave).

We’ve tested more than 100 microwaves. Go to our microwave reviews to see them.

The latest microwaves we've tested

Along with our new top microwave, these are the latest microwaves we’ve tested, listed in alphabetical order. Follow the links to find out more about each model.

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Table notes: Brands are in alphabetical order.



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Haden Starbeck 212382

Key features: Freestanding solo microwave, 245mm glass turntable, 20l capacity

What the manufacturer says: Haden says the Starbeck 212382 ‘brings modern style and practical performance to your kitchen’. It has 800W of power with six settings for flexible cooking, and a mirrored glass pull handle door.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to see the full verdict on the Haden Starbeck 21238

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Hisense H23MOBS5HCUK

Key features: Freestanding combi, 30 preset programs

What the manufacturer says: Hisense says the H23MOBS5HCUK’s 11 power settings allow ‘a wide range of cooking, from gently defrosting delicate items to quickly cooking hearty meals’. It also offers multiphase cooking, a combi grill and an air fryer mode.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to see the full verdict on the Hisense H23MOBS5HCUK.

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Ikea Stenaby 00613962

Key features: Built-in with grill, five-year guarantee

What the manufacturer says: Ikea says its Stenaby microwave blends traditional style with all-purpose functionality. As well as functions to heat, re-heat and defrost your food, it also has a grill to deliver ‘that crispy crunch’.

Which? lab verdict: Log in or Join Which? to see the full verdict on the Ikea Stenaby 00613962

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Panasonic NN-ST65QBBPQ

Key features: Freestanding solo, 32 litres, 24 auto programs

What the manufacturer says: Panasonic says its NN-ST65QBBPQ microwave will let you ‘effortlessly reheat leftovers, cook easy meals, or evenly defrost frozen meat’. Its special ‘Inverter Technology’ gives you even heating and no more hot or cold spots.

Which? labs verdict: Log in or Join Which? to see the full verdict on the Panasonic NN-ST65QBBPQ

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Tower T24044

Key features: Freestanding solo, five power levels, simple-to-use manual controls

What the manufacturer says: Tower says its T24044 solo microwave is 'ideal for everyday convenient cooking'. The 'easy clean interior' only requires a simple wipe clean after use.

Which? labs verdict: Log in or Join Which? to see the full verdict on the Tower T24044

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See our guides to the best built-in microwaves and best combination microwaves

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How we test microwaves

Our reviews answer the important microwave questions, including:

Is the microwave good at heating food?

How good is it at defrosting?

If it has a grill or convection function, is it any good?

Is it good at steaming?

Is it easy to use?

Is it noisy?

A microwave must score 75% in our tests to become a Which? Best Buy.

The Best Buy microwaves we’ve found should be great at heating, defrosting and steaming your food. Most are also user-friendly, easy to clean and quiet, even at full power.

Discover more about how we test microwaves