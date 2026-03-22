What is Joybuy and is it safe to buy from?

Whether you're panic-buying a birthday present or are in desperate need of a new appliance after yours packs up, you may be interested in the newest online retailer in town – Joybuy.

Joybuy is hoping to tempt customers with super-speedy delivery (same-day in some areas) across a wide range of products.

Here, Which? looks into what you can buy from Joybuy, how it compares on price, your rights when using it and whether its claims on delivery really stack up.

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What is Joybuy, and how do you access it?

Joybuy is a shopping platform that has a website and an app. It's owned by Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. The firm had previously been in talks to buy Currys in 2024 and Argos last year, but pulled out.

Unlike other Chinese retail giants such as AliExpress, Temu and Shein, Joybuy isn't a marketplace and doesn't host third-party sellers. It buys products directly from brands and suppliers, and stores them in its own distribution centres in Milton Keynes and Luton.

Find out more: what is Temu and is it safe to buy from ?

What types of products does Joybuy stock?

Joybuy stocks a wide range of products, including tech, home appliances, toys, health and beauty products and food.

It has products from well-known brands such as Apple, Lego, Oral-B, and TCL, alongside lesser-known Chinese brands.

Joybuy also has a partnership with Morrisons and stocks hundreds of items from the supermarket. It's not the supermarket's only rapid delivery arrangement, though, as Morrisons also has a partnership with Amazon.

In the world food category, you'll find snacks and drinks including Chinese, Japanese and Korean brands.

Find out more: best tech and appliance shops for 2026

How long does delivery from Joybuy take?

This is where Joybuy could make waves. The online retailer has a 'Double 11' delivery offering, so customers who place an order by 11am will receive it that day by 11pm. Delivery is free for orders above £29, or £3.99 for those below.

It's available in a limited number of areas to begin with, including Greater London, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Cambridge. The plan is to roll it out further in the coming months.

Deliveries are made by JD.com's logistics arm, JoyExpress. This means that products will be delivered in Joybuy-branded vans by Joybuy uniform-wearing delivery drivers.

Shoppers outside of the Double 11 areas can opt for next-day or standard delivery, and these may be delivered by other delivery services such as DPD or Royal Mail.

'I was completely astonished by the speed'

Faye Lipson, senior writer/researcher on fraud and scams, has used Joybuy. She told us: 'Recently, I was searching for the best price on a toy for my daughter on the Google Shopping tab, and Joybuy had it for a lower price than anywhere else.

'I was very reluctant at first, having never heard of Joybuy and being a fraud journalist constantly warning people about bogus shops. I did some due diligence and saw that the website wasn't that new, and there were a good number of positive reviews, which looked genuine. I ummed and ahhed for a few days but decided to go for it, paying with PayPal to avoid sharing my card details.

'I received a further discount and free shipping – I think because I was a new customer – so the item cost even less than the already low price I'd been shown on Google Shopping.

'I ordered after 10pm. The order was marked as "shipped" nine minutes later, and it was delivered just 10 hours later, just after 8am. I was completely astonished by the speed.'

Find out more: your rights if an online order hasn't arrived

Is Joybuy safe to buy from?

We haven't tested any products bought from Joybuy yet, but our general advice when buying online is to opt for brands you recognise – particularly if you're buying electricals, toys, cosmetics, PPE or any equipment that will be used in a risky setting (such as ladders).

While Joybuy isn't a marketplace with third-party sellers, it does stock lesser-known brands.

Which? investigations have frequently found unsafe products from unknown brands, so we'd recommend doing more research before you buy. Check to see if the brand has a legitimate website, and read user reviews across all star ratings (not just the positive ones).

Find out more: how to avoid dangerous products when shopping online

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Is Joybuy cheaper than other retailers?

We compared a selection of products from well-known brands on Joybuy and big retailers, including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis.

Joybuy isn't aiming to be a bargain-basement site, so it's not competing with the likes of Temu on price. In our snapshot check, it mostly matched the prices found elsewhere.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB, Silver) £1,399 via Joybuy compared to £1,399 on Amazon and £1,399 on John Lewis.

£1,399 via Joybuy compared to £1,399 on Amazon and £1,399 on John Lewis. Samsung Galaxy S25+ (512GB Navy) £899 via Joybuy compared to £899 on Amazon.

£899 via Joybuy compared to £899 on Amazon. Huawei Watch GT 5 £149.99 via Joybuy, compared to £147.55 on Amazon and £149.99 on Argos.

£149.99 via Joybuy, compared to £147.55 on Amazon and £149.99 on Argos. Shark PowerPro Anti Hair Wrap Floor Detect IZ380UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £249.99 via Joybuy, £179.99 on Amazon, £249.99 on Currys, £250 on Argos.

£249.99 via Joybuy, £179.99 on Amazon, £249.99 on Currys, £250 on Argos. DeLonghi Magnifica Start, Automatic Bean To Cup Coffee Machine, Black, ECAM220.22.GB £220.22 via Joybuy, £299 via Argos.

£220.22 via Joybuy, £299 via Argos. Lego Duplo My First 10474 Creative Vehicles £17.99 via Joybuy, compared to £14.99 on John Lewis and Amazon, and £18 on Argos.

We tried to compare the prices of some lesser-known brands with those on marketplaces, but found that many weren't currently available elsewhere.

What is Joybuy's return policy?

Joybuy has a 30-day returns policy for most items, and your rights are with Joybuy as the retailer.

Once you've generated a returns request, you can take a return to any drop-off location or have it collected by a JoyExpress carrier.

Find out more: your rights on returns

Should you shop with Joybuy?

Joybuy isn't going to wow you with the price of the products it sells, as it doesn't outprice traditional retailers, and it isn't trying to compete with the nearly impossibly low prices from some marketplaces.

If you live in one of the areas that has access to the Double 11 shipping option, it will certainly be a useful retailer to turn to when you are in a hurry. Recent launches like Amazon Haul allow customers to access cheap-as-chips prices, but with a long wait for delivery. Joybuy has taken the opposite approach and sped delivery up without reducing (or increasing) the cost. Based on our snapshot check, it doesn't look as though you'll be overpaying compared to elsewhere.

The range of options is good across a variety of categories, and the world foods section had tempting snacks and drinks.

As ever, we'd urge caution buying lesser-known brands, so if you're interested in a specific item, then do your research before you click buy.