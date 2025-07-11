What is Amazon Haul and is it safe to buy from?

Amazon Haul has recently launched in beta in the UK, offering thousands of products for £20 or less.

The majority are said to cost under £10, offering a way for Amazon to compete with newer (but massive) players in the market such as Temu and Shein.

But how does it differ from the regular Amazon store? What are the delivery times, and how do you return products? And, importantly, how does it compare to rivals such as Temu?

Find out how to shop safely online and avoid dangerous products with our essential guide.

What is Amazon Haul and how do I access it?

Amazon Haul is currently on available on mobile, and is a dedicated section within the Amazon Shopping app. It was launched in beta in the UK in May 2025, and offers shoppers thousands of products that cost £20 or less.

To access Amazon Haul, you need to install the Amazon Shopping app. Inside the app, Haul can be found as a tab along the top menu directly underneath the search bar, or you can search for 'Haul'.

Once you have clicked through, you can then use the search bar to find items within the dedicated Haul section and view your basket and checkout just for Haul products.

There are no Amazon Prime member benefits, such as free or fast shipping, when using Haul.

How does Amazon Haul keep the prices low?

The simple answer is that Haul prioritises price over speed.

Amazon says that the vast majority of items will be under £10, and there are extra discounts offered within Haul - at the time of writing this included 5% off £50 and 10% off £75. Shipping is £2.99 for orders under £15, and free for orders over £15.

Amazon keeps Haul prices low by sourcing directly from China and accepting that this means longer delivery times, much like the business models employed by the likes of Shein, Temu and Aliexpress.

The items may be similar or the same to those already sold on Amazon, but sellers don't have to pay fulfilment or storage fees to Amazon as they ship them directly to consumers so the price can be kept lower.

It seems like the pricing is still being worked out for the Amazon Haul beta version in the UK. In the terms and conditions we found a clause that states 'a small number of the items in the Amazon UK Haul Store may be mispriced'. If the correct price higher than the price in Haul store, Amazon US may either contact you before shipping to request whether you want to buy the Haul Product at the correct price or cancel your order.

It also states that orders may be subject to local taxes in the UK. Shoppers are responsible for paying any taxes, customs duties, and fees levied by Government Authorities in the UK which are triggered by the importation of Haul Products into the UK. We haven't seen any reports of this being an issue yet, though.

Find out more about paying VAT, import and handling costs when shopping online.

Is Amazon Haul safe to buy from?

Unlike regular online retailers, marketplaces such as Amazon Haul aren’t legally responsible for the quality and safety of the products sold by third-party sellers. Some don’t vet them at all and Which? investigations have often found unsafe products on online marketplaces, including on Amazon.

The range of products on Amazon Haul compared to other cheap marketplaces, such as Temu and Shein, is currently much narrower.

We'd usually recommend not buying electricals, toys or cosmetics from unknown brands on marketplaces. At the time of writing, there didn't appear to be any electricals on Haul - there were no chargers, headphones or electric fans, for example. When searching for those products, we found charging cable protectors, headphone and fan cases but not the actual products.

There also weren't any specific children's products for sale either - no toys or clothing. There's no health or cosmetics products, apart from accessories such as make up brushes or sponges.

This may be because Amazon is treading carefully with adding bargain basement products that have safety considerations, at least while Haul is in beta.

How long does delivery from Amazon Haul take?

Products are typically shipped directly from China, cutting out the UK-based fulfillment centres that a lot of traditional Amazon products are sent from.

This means that delivery times aren't as speedy as we might be used to from Amazon. Most of the listings we looked at had a 1-2 week delivery time, similar to Temu and Aliexpress.

Find out more about Temu and whether it's safe to buy from.

Is Amazon Haul cheaper than Temu and Shein?

We conducted a snapshot check on the prices of some Haul listings compared to what appears to be the same product sold elsewhere. This was based on listings using the same image, although for each product there were myriad similar looking items across other marketplaces. Pricers were similar, but if you don't reach free shipping by spending over £15 then you may be paying more than the same product elsewhere.

A pack of three animal print claw-style hair clips was £1.42 on Haul, £1.39 on Temu and £2.25 via Shein. Both Temu and Shein were offering free shipping so with the inclusion of fees Haul was the most expensive for an individual item.

A drain to put on plugholes to catch hair was £1.34 on Haul, or £1.34 on Temu, again with free shipping.

Some of the products appeared to be available via Amazon as well as Amazon Haul. A pack of 500 puppy paw print stickers were £5.99 on Amazon's main shopping site, or £1.42 via Haul. And a plastic bathroom storage pot was £3.53 through Haul and £6.99 via Amazon.

The decision to shop via Amazon or Amazon Haul will likely come down to whether speed or a low price is what you need.

What is Amazon Haul's return policy?

All Amazon Haul items can be returned for free if the return is requested within 15 days of delivery, and the items are in new, unused, and unaltered condition. Returns are organised through the Returns Support Centre, and should be packaged separately from other Amazon orders.

Haul purchases are not included in Amazon's Voluntary Returns Policy, which gives customers 30 days to return an item from receipt.

According to the terms and conditions, Amazon disclaims any warranties offered in Haul.

Head to our guide on your rights when returning products for more.

Should I shop with Amazon Haul?

Amazon has picked a tough sector to compete in - to out-price the huge marketplaces offering nearly impossibly low prices, free shipping and other discounts seems a steep task and there hasn't been a lot of buzz from shoppers around the launch of Haul as yet.

At the moment, the range of items is quite limited and certainly doesn't match the range of giants like Aliexpress, Temu and Shein. Our snapshot check suggests it isn't as cheap once you include the delivery fee, either, and it seems Amazon US may be ironing out some pricing inconsistencies still. It offers a few discounts, but nothing like the bombardment of discounts you get via Temu or Shein.

The narrower range of products might be a good thing when it comes to safety of products, as they aren't selling items that have extra safety considerations such as electricals, cosmetics or toys.

Shoppers are becoming used to slower delivery times for cheap products shipping directly from China so that may not put you off, those expecting a delivery at the usual Amazon speed could find it disappointing.

If you are interested in a specific item on Amazon, it's worth checking if you can get it slightly cheaper via Haul. You may have to wait longer for it, though, and keep in mind that the returns policy differs.