What to do when your fridge freezer breaks down

A fridge freezer breakdown can be disruptive and stressful, especially if you’ve just done an expensive weekly shop.

Nobody wants to open the door to find melted ice cream, defrosted meat or mushy vegetables. The window to act is small, but thankfully there are things you can do.

Many modern appliances come with a high-temperature alarm that alerts you when the freezer temperature becomes dangerously high. It's worth checking our reviews though, as we sometimes find models where this alarm, although listed by the manufacturer, didn't activate when we tested it.

Need a new appliance? These are the best fridge freezers we've tested.

1. Quick initial checks to make

In the wise words of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, don't panic.

There are a few things to check first before you make any sudden decisions.

Check the power – If the whole house is off, you've likely been hit by a power cut. But if everything else is working, ensure the plug is secure, and the socket works. You can test this using a lamp.

– If the whole house is off, you've likely been hit by a power cut. But if everything else is working, ensure the plug is secure, and the socket works. You can test this using a lamp. Check the controls – Analogue controls are easy to knock while you're moving food around, while digital controls without a child lock can be tempting for kids to play with. It might be that the thermostat is on the wrong setting. The display might also show a warning light to give you a clue as to the problem. Some smart models help you troubleshoot issues via an app on your phone or tablet.

– Analogue controls are easy to knock while you're moving food around, while digital controls without a child lock can be tempting for kids to play with. It might be that the thermostat is on the wrong setting. The display might also show a warning light to give you a clue as to the problem. Some smart models help you troubleshoot issues via an app on your phone or tablet. Check the door seals – Check for obstructions and damage around the hinges and seal that could be letting in warm air. If there's no obvious damage or wear, you can try the £10 note test to see how well the seal is working. Close the door onto the note, and if it holds in place, the seal is working properly. If the note slides out, you'll need to replace the seal. Remember to test all the way around the door, not just next to the handle. The good news is that replacing the seal is a job you don't need a professional for.

– Check for obstructions and damage around the hinges and seal that could be letting in warm air. If there's no obvious damage or wear, you can try the £10 note test to see how well the seal is working. Close the door onto the note, and if it holds in place, the seal is working properly. If the note slides out, you'll need to replace the seal. Remember to test all the way around the door, not just next to the handle. The good news is that replacing the seal is a job you don't need a professional for. Check the condenser coils – They will likely look like a metal grid running up the back of the appliance. If not, you’ll find them at the bottom of the appliance, possibly behind a panel at the front or back. Give them a good vacuum if they're covered in dust and debris to improve the cooling performance.

– They will likely look like a metal grid running up the back of the appliance. If not, you’ll find them at the bottom of the appliance, possibly behind a panel at the front or back. Give them a good vacuum if they're covered in dust and debris to improve the cooling performance. Check if it needs defrosting – More ice will keep it colder, right? Not necessarily, especially if the evaporator is blocked. You'll need to clear any blockages so that air from the fan can pass through and cool the freezer properly. Most models we test these days are frost-free, but if yours isn't, be sure to keep on top of this. See our guide on how to defrost a freezer .

Find out what temperature a fridge should be and what temperature a freezer should be

2. Protect your food from spoiling

If your fridge freezer has really gone to the great appliance showroom in the sky, you'll want to at least try to save its contents.

Keep the door closed while you make a plan to keep the cold in and the warmth out.

A cool box filled with ice or cool blocks, a portable camping fridge or a neighbour's fridge freezer can be used to rehome food in the short-term. Non-perishables, such as soft drinks, can be removed and stored in a cupboard for now. If your fridge freezer breaks in winter, you can keep food outside as long as it's in clean, dry conditions, out of direct sunlight and protected from animals. You should use a sealed box to prevent contamination and tampering. This is only really suitable for your fridge food, as temperatures in the UK thankfully rarely match those of a freezer.

Read our reviews of the best cool boxes for a model that will help protect your food.

How long will your food stay safe if you keep the doors closed?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says that your fridge should stay cold for up to four hours.

It also advises that food in your freezer should stay frozen for up to 48 hours in a full freezer (or 24 hours if it’s half full), but these are estimates.

When we test fridge freezers, we disconnect each model and time how long it takes our food-equivalent gel packs in the freezer to rise from -18°C to -9°C to replicate what would happen in a prolonged loss of power. On average, food stays safe for around half a day. The best models will keep things cool for over a day. The worst see see food spoiling in a handful of hours. Fran Roberts-Thornton Which? senior researcher/writer

If you have a fridge thermometer, you can use this to monitor the situation.

Food that normally requires refrigeration within the first four hours If the temperature rises to 8°C or above, the FSA states that you should eat this food immediately.

If the temperature rises to 8°C or above, the FSA states that you should eat this food immediately. Frozen food that has fully defrosted This should be used within 24 hours, so you'll need to cook and eat it.

This should be used within 24 hours, so you'll need to cook and eat it. Partially defrosted food This should be allowed to fully and safely defrost before cooking and eating.

This should be allowed to fully and safely defrost before cooking and eating. Food that has to be kept frozen, such as ice cream This should not be refrozen once it has started to defrost. Use it immediately or throw it away.

Discover more food storage tips to help your food last longer

3. Is it fixable, or do you need to replace?

Much like a computer, sometimes turning your fridge freezer off and on again can be enough to get it to start working again. Some higher-end models have a factory reset option on the controls panel. If yours doesn't have this, check the instruction manual for your model to see if there's a key combination you need to press to enable this.

Failing that, you can try unplugging it from the wall and waiting for the time specified in the instruction manual before plugging it back in. Wait for it to stabilise to a safe temperature before returning any food.

If that doesn't do the trick, here are some issues you might be able to fix yourself:

Water pooling in the base of the fridge – This is likely to be caused by a blocked drain hole. You can easily clean it with a thin straw, a bit of wire or a cotton bud. Alternatively, a syringe with a tube attachment can be used to irrigate the pipe. A blocked drainage hole can also cause food in the fridge to be wet.

– This is likely to be caused by a blocked drain hole. You can easily clean it with a thin straw, a bit of wire or a cotton bud. Alternatively, a syringe with a tube attachment can be used to irrigate the pipe. A blocked drainage hole can also cause food in the fridge to be wet. Fridge keeps freezing food – Assuming the thermostat setting is OK, the next thing to check is whether anything is blocking the air vents inside the fridge. The vents are usually found at the top or on the back wall. If they become blocked, it can lead to uneven cooling, even freezing. It's not just food in front of the vents that can block them; sometimes crumbs can get in there, but these can be removed using an old toothbrush.

– Assuming the thermostat setting is OK, the next thing to check is whether anything is blocking the air vents inside the fridge. The vents are usually found at the top or on the back wall. If they become blocked, it can lead to uneven cooling, even freezing. It's not just food in front of the vents that can block them; sometimes crumbs can get in there, but these can be removed using an old toothbrush. Was it installed properly? – If it's not level, this can impact performance, especially if it's tilted forward, which can prevent the door from sealing. You'll also want to check that there's enough clearance around the sides and back to allow for proper air circulation. If it's in a garage or an outbuilding, check whether the manufacturer specified that it's suitable for these locations. Many models can't handle the ambient temperatures of a garage.

If it's not a quick fix that you can do yourself, it might be time to call in a professional. Our guide to common fridge freezer faults and how to deal with them can help you decide.

See our guide: How much do domestic appliance repairs cost?

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4. Consider your rights

Fridge freezers, as well as standalone fridges and freezers, are covered by the 'right to repair' legislation in the UK, meaning manufacturers must make spare parts available for seven or 10 years after product discontinuation, depending on the part. Some parts are available to everyone, while some are only for professional repairers.

But before you start looking for parts, check if your appliance is still covered by a guarantee. Most fridge freezer brands offer product guarantees of one to two years as standard, but there are some that offer longer cover, so it's worth checking what your appliance's manufacturer offers. Find out more about when when you can use a manufacturer's warranty or guarantee.

If you've only recently purchased your fridge freezer, your statutory rights might still apply. Find out about your statutory rights and when they apply and how to get a refund, repair or replacement.

Even if none of your statutory rights apply, you might still be protected.

Many contents insurance policies cover food spoiled by a fridge freezer breakdown or power cut, although the level of cover varies. Before making a claim, check your policy excess. If you've only lost a small amount of food, claiming may not be worthwhile. Grace Witherden Which? money content editor

Reviewing your cover? Our home insurance reviews help you compare policies, find out which providers we recommend and how customers rate them when claiming.

5. Find and order a new appliance

If it's time for a new fridge freezer, Which? reviews can help you find a suitable replacement. If you have an integrated model, check the dimensions carefully to ensure the new model fits inside your cabinetry.

When you order your replacement, many retailers offer an add-on service where they'll remove your old model for you, saving you a trip to your local recycling centre.

Read our fridge freezer reviews to find a replacement.