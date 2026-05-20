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What you need to know about cabin bags in 2026

From Ryanair to easyJet, how you can navigate the world of baggage when taking to the skies
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Getting a suitcase or cabin bag that has enough space, survives baggage handling, and finally fits the airline size limits can feel like an impossible task. So which brands do we recommend you buy?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the results of our survey of consumers to find out which cabin bag brands leave customers most satisfied and which ones are truly built to last.

Plus, with baggage rules differing from airline to airline, we share our tips on how to cut the cost of carrying luggage onto a plane, and what to do if you think you’ve been unfairly charged.

This episode is read by Kat Cereda and is based on an article written by Amy Axworthy, originally published in the May/June 2026 issue of Which? Travel.

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Want to buy a cabin bag? Read our reviews of the best cabin luggage brands.

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