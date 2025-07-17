Ryanair underseat bag size set to increase

Ryanair will increase the size of its underseat bag by 5cm for travellers this summer.

The new dimensions will measure 40cm x 30cm x 20cm. Previously, this was 40cm x 20cm x 25cm.

The change comes after EU lawmakers voted to make free airline luggage allowances meet a minimum size of 40cm x 30cm x 15cm, which has resulted in Ryanair increasing the height by 10cm, but reducing the depth by 5cm.

While the difference may seem minimal, it is a 20% increase in the volume of the bag.

It’s good news for customers, as the budget carrier currently has the smallest underseat bag dimensions of all major UK airlines.

For more travel news and advice to help you travel smarter and save, sign up to the free travel newsletter

Can I take the new Ryanair underseat bag size on board now?

Not yet. Currently, Ryanair’s website still references old luggage guidelines and has yet to announce when the new rules will kick in.

So, if you’re flying with Ryanair this summer, be sure to take an underseat bag that is no larger than 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, until it confirms otherwise.

A post on the carrier’s Instagram account says: ‘This change will be implemented over the coming weeks, as our airport bag sizers are adjusted’.

When we asked Ryanair if they could provide a date for when the new bag sizing would take effect, it didn’t respond. It will, at some point, need to replace the Ryanair bag sizers at every gate.

Planning to purchase a new underseat cabin bag? Check out the best-rated cabin bag brands, as voted for by Which? readers

Which? Travel trusted travel advice Who to book with, how to get the best deals and inspiring destination ideas from the experts. £4.99 a month, or £49 annually Join Which? Travel Cancel anytime.

Will other airlines increase underseat cabin bag dimensions?

Most, at least in the UK, won’t need to. Ryanair’s new sizing aligns it with Wizz Air.

The carrier’s main budget rival, EasyJet, already offers underseat bags with dimensions that exceed those imposed by the EU: 45cm x 36cm x 20cm.

British Airways and Jet2 have always been much more generous.

Discover underseat bag and regular cabin bag allowances, broken down by airline, in our comprehensive guide.

Why has the EU implemented this new cabin bag rule?

EU lawmakers wanted to standardise free cabin bag sizes to make it easier for travellers.

It means consumers can buy one bag that meets the minimum EU requirements, knowing that every airline that flies in and out of Europe will accept it.

Get travel advice and recommendations you can trust from the experts with our Travel newsletter – it's free