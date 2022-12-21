Where’s hot for a holiday in January?

If you’re looking for some respite from the January cold, you can get a much needed dose of sunshine in one of these six destinations.

Want to walk off the Christmas excess? Madeira, with its countless hiking trails over craggy, volcanic cliffs, is pleasantly mild at this time of year. Or Rhodes, voted one of the best Greek islands, offers a good value for money getaway.

If southern Europe’s climes aren’t enough to thaw you out, consider a tropical escape toTrinidad and Tobago, one of our best-value Caribbean breaks (30℃ in January)? Or find your sense of adventure in Brazil.

Where’s hot in Europe in January?

Madeira, Portugal

Average maximum temperature: 15℃

What Madeira lacks in sandy beaches (most of them are pebble), it more than makes up for in jaw-dropping scenery - the result of thousands of years of volcanic eruptions carving out the landscape. January is an ideal time to enjoy it without the throngs. And with pleasant highs of 15℃, it's perfect weather for hiking.

You’ll touch down in the capital of Funchal, which has plenty to keep you occupied. Spend a morning exploring its mosaic streets, flitting between cafes, museums and souvenir shops, or head to the harbour to watch the day’s catch come in. The farmer’s market is a great place to shop for local wine and typical delicacies, such as garlic meat sandwiches (open daily between 7am and 2pm). A must-do is the cable car ride to the hills overlooking Funchal, an enclave for the wealthy away from the hustle and bustle. Whilst there, find your zen in the Monte Palace Tropical Gardens.

If you’re feeling active, take a hike along one of Madeira’s Unesco World Heritage Levadas (aqueducts built into the mountains during the 15th century). Or just a 40-minute drive away is the trail to Pico do Arieiro, Madeira’s third highest peak. After completing the 12 km climb, enjoy a guilt-free wedge of cake in the cafe at the summit.

Rhodes, Greece

Average maximum temperature: 14℃

Rhodes is the largest of the Dodecanese islands, an archipelago geographically closer to Turkey than Greece. But this unmistakably Greek island is characterised by its Byzantine ruins, including the spectacular clifftop acropolis of Lindos, and its Unesco World Heritage Old Town.

History aside, Rhodes is also incredibly scenic with quaint hilltop villages and craggy coastal cliffs. So it’s no surprise that Rhodes clinched four out of five stars for its scenery in our Greek islands survey. Which? members also gave it four stars for its range and quality of accommodation and overall value for money.

Highs of 14℃ in January make it a bit chilly for sunbathing, but it’s pleasantly uncrowded. The coastal path from Psaropoula beach in Rhodes town to Kritika will take you on a scenic 25-minute saunter. Alternatively, walk the walls of the Old Town from Kanodia Gate to St. John’s Gate for panoramic views of this magnificently preserved site.

Naples, Italy

Average maximum temperature: 12℃

While Italy’s ski slopes welcome hordes of tourists in January, the streets of Naples can be enjoyed in relative peace. And where better to go for some January comfort food than the birthplace of pizza?

Modern day Naples is, literally, built on layers of history; see that for yourself at the Catacombs of San Gennaro. You may also be interested in the Cimitero Delle Fontanelle, a cave cemetery used during the plague of the 1600s. Other top sights include the Cloisters of Santa Chiara and the archeological museum. Set aside another day for an excursion to Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius to learn about the 79 AD eruption, which entombed thousands of people and four Roman settlements.

Those who like to take home a trinket or two might enjoy a nose along Via San Gregorio Armeno, known by locals as ‘Christmas alley’ due to the countless terracotta nativity figurines for sale.

Of course, no tour of Naples is complete without a slice (or three) of authentic Neapolitan pizza. Around 3,000 Pizzaiuoli (pizza chefs) prepare the traditional version of this doughy delight, which earned Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status in 2017.

Long haul destinations to visit in January

Trinidad & Tobago

Average maximum temperature: 30℃

If you’re in search of a bargain tropical break, look to Trinidad and Tobago, one of the best-value Caribbean islands, according to our research.

Unlike Barbados and other tourist hotspots, Trinidad and Tobago has remained largely untouched by big resort developments. Instead, expect decent locally-owned mid-range and budget accommodation. Between January and March is the best time to visit, when the skies are clear and the temperatures gloriously hot.

Its close proximity to the continent makes Trinidad and Tobago one of the best birdwatching destinations in the region; with colourful species from both the Caribbean and South America soaring through its rainforests and mangroves. Embrace your inner twitcher at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, a 20-minute drive from Port of Spain, or on a hike to one of the island’s many beautiful waterfalls.

If you simply want to relax with a rum and coconut in hand, there are plenty of white sandy beaches to choose from.

Cambodia

Average maximum temperature: 32℃

With its centuries-old temples, Buddhist culture, and cuisine (which gives neighbouring Thailand a run for its money), Cambodia is a dream destination for many. January is one of the best months to go (between November and May), when the temperatures dance around 32°C and there’s less rainfall.

To see the famous Angkor Wat temples, the oldest of which date back some 900 years, base yourself in the bohemian town of Siem Reap. While you’re there, enjoy an evening at the Phare Circus, a performance and theatre company born out of a refugee camp following the collapse of the Pol Pot regime. The human-only circus trains disadvantaged youths in the arts to help them earn a living. Together, acrobats, actors, musicians and dancers tell a story of Cambodian folklore - translated into English.

The capital, Phnom Penh, is home to the ornate 19th century Royal Palace complex, which is still occupied by monarchs today, as well as the independence monument and Wat Phnom, a historic hilltop temple. To learn more about life under the horrific Pol Pot regime, visit the moving Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and Choeung Ek Genocidal Center.

For a few days of beach relaxation, look to either the coastal city of Sihanoukville or the islands of Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloen.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Average maximum temperature: 30℃

It may be home to almost eight million people but - surrounded by the tropical flora and fauna of Tijuca National Park - Rio offers a city break and retreat to nature rolled into one.

Top sights include the famed Sugarloaf Mountain and Christ the Redeemer statue, both offering panoramic views over the city and bay. Then there’s Corcovado Mountain, to glimpse Rio from another perspective, and the Jardim Botânico do Rio de Janeiro - a historic botanical park and research institute.

To really escape it all, head to Paquetá Island just off Rio’s coast. Here, cars are banned so the main modes of transport are bicycle or horse-drawn carriage.

When you’re done sightseeing, kick back and relax with a Caipirinha (Brazil’s national cocktail) at one of Rio’s iconic beaches or take a surf lesson. Then refuel with a street food tour to sample the local cuisine.

