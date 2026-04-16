6 new UK attractions for spring 2026 that are completely free

Some UK days out have eye-watering prices, but we've found museum exhibitions, trails and events that won't cost you anything to visit.

Admission to major landmarks including the Natural History Museum, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, and the National Museum Cardiff has been free for years. But every place on our list has something new to see this year, and this is your chance to be among the first to visit.

Read on for free festivals, exhibitions, guided tours, trails and more, all free to attend this spring.

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1. London - The V&A East Museum

After more than 10 years in the making, a new museum from the V&A is opening in Stratford at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday 18 April to celebrate global creativity. There will be two permanent galleries with no entry fee. Here you'll find more than 500 objects from the V&A collections on art, architecture, fashion and more, many of which will be on display for the first time. As with many free museums, some optional temporary exhibitions will have a charge. The first of these is the headline exhibition – The Music Is Black: a British Story – which explores the impact of Black British music on British culture from 1900 to the modern day.

Coinciding with the opening of the headline exhibition, the East Bank is hosting four free-to-attend festival weekends called The Music is Black Festival, with live music and performances. These will be on 13-14 June, 11-12 July, 22-23 August and 12-13 September.

Visit the V&A East Museum and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park websites to plan your visit.

Read our top tips for planning cheap days out in the UK

2. Coasts of England - Kings Charles III England Coastal Path

The world’s longest managed coastal path is now officially open after beginning work in 2010, with many beaches, dunes and cliffs open to the public for the first time. There’s improved access, new boardwalks and 1,000 miles of new public paths to enjoy – and it’s all completely free.

On 19 March 2026, the path was officially inaugurated by King Charles. Some of the routes won't open until later in 2026, but so far, around 80% of the 2,700-mile circuit is ready to explore. In March 2026, paths in Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve and Wallasea Island were finalised.

You can see which sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path are open via the National Trails website, or find out more in our full guide to England's longest coastal path.

Stay comfortable on hikes, whatever the weather, with our guides to the best waterproof jackets, walking trousers, walking boots, walking shoes and walking poles

3. Scotland-wide - RSA200: Celebrating Together

To celebrate 200 years of Scottish Art, more than 100 museums and galleries in Scotland are hosting special events, and some of them are completely free to enter. In Edinburgh, the Modern Two gallery is hosting the free exhibition Joan Eardley: The Nature of Painting to celebrate one of Scotland's most beloved artists. In St Andrews, the free Living Colour exhibition displays a wide range of artworks from artists throughout the full 200-year lifespan of the RSA.

Find out more about the events on the Royal Scottish Academy website .

4. Manchester - Human Natures

Opening on Earth Day 2026 (22 April), Human Natures is an immersive exhibition at Manchester Museum that invites visitors to reflect on the relationship between nature and people. The exhibition is made up of objects from the museum’s natural history collection and explores important themes such as climate change, the problem of waste and the ethical implications of fashion. Plus, you'll be able to see some clever and inspiring solutions from individuals and organisations in response to the problems humans have contributed to.

It's free to visit, but you can make a voluntary donation to the museum if you like.

The exhibition doesn't close until 1 November 2026, so there's plenty of time to visit. Book free tickets here to reserve your preferred time slot, or visit the Manchester Museum website for more information.

5. Liverpool - Music Heritage Trail

Liverpool is celebrating 60 years of its key music history this spring. Using the maps provided, the free 90-minute self-guided walking tour takes you to 12 locations that had a hand in shaping music from 1957 to 2016. At the sites, you'll see a purple plaque that looks like a vinyl record with a QR code linking to videos, stories and Spotify playlists to bring the music of each venue to life.

The trail has been created by the Beatles Legacy Group to celebrate its 10th anniversary and inspire future music-makers.

See more information and download the map to start the trail on the Liverpool Music City website . Or if you can't make it to Liverpool, you can watch the clips and listen to the curated playlists online.

Here are 30 ways to save money on your next holiday from Which? experts

6. London - The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

This May 2026, in a former 18th and 19th-century waterworks in Clerkenwell, The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration opens its doors as the permanent home for the UK's first charity for illustration. Its exhibitions will show original artworks previously housed in museums and private collections.

While some displays will have a cost, much of the site can be accessed for free, including the gardens and an illustration library.

If you're a fan of Quentin Blake's quirky style, also consider visiting Quentin Blake: The Southbank Parade at the Royal Festival Hall. It runs from 14 April to 8 November 2026, with more than 30 life-sized characters on display in a procession outside the Royal Festival Hall from May. You'll be able to spot illustrations of public figures who have performed at The Royal Festival Hall, as well as regular Londoners of all backgrounds. The installation is free to visit, and you don't need to book a ticket in advance.