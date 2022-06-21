Which? Shorts podcast: Uncovering dodgy broadband brokers

Episode nine of our new Which? Shorts podcast series uncovers the growing problem with broadband brokers buying adverts on Google that pretend they offer support from your own broadband provider but really just want to flog you a completely new package.

Which? Shorts features bite-size advice articles from experts across the whole spectrum of Which? content. You can listen to our latest in-depth features from our family of magazines. Hand picked and curated, they offer original insight on a whole range of topics that influence and impact our lives.

In this episode, read by Ian Aikman, Stephen Maunder reveals the way two separate Google adverts, for seemingly separate companies, ultimately ended up putting you through to the same call centre selling exactly the same package for a shady provider broadband provider called 'Supanet'.

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

You can download a full transcript of episode nine of Which? Shorts here.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.