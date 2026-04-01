This Which?-tested power bank just dropped to its cheapest price in months

If your phone often needs charging throughout the day, it will be worth keeping a portable charger handy.

But don't overpay for a power bank when Which?-tested chargers are regularly on sale.

This INIU gadget is the latest to drop in price. Right now, it costs just £13, which is its cheapest price in the past six months.

It’s a pocket-sized piece of kit to keep your phone, tablet and headphones topped up while you're on the move.

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*References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months before publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.



INIU BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger

Average price in the past six months: £16.62

Cheapest price in the past six months: £12.98*

1.7 x 7.5 x 14.3cm (HxWxL)

10,000mAh

USB-C input/output, USB-A output

We like: Small

We don’t like: Not as powerful as others

If you're worried about running out of juice on the go, this portable charger should keep you powered up.

It can slip into your bag without taking up too much space. There’s also a handy LED display showing the remaining charge, so you always know exactly how much battery is left.

Read our INIU BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger review.

Is the INIU BI-B6 10000mAh portable charger any good?

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