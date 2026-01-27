5 must-have accessories for your new tablet

Did you recently get a new tablet? There are a few accessories that will help you unlock its full potential.

The best tablets can handle a range of tasks — whether that's sending work emails, streaming TV shows, editing videos or simply browsing the web.

And you can make the most of all the surprising ways you can use your tablet with some handy add-ons. There are options to protect it from damage, speed up typing or let you listen to music without disrupting other people.

Some of these accessories haven't been through our lab testing, so we've relied on market insights and retailer data to curate this list of five essential add-ons for your tablet.

Protect your tablet with a case

We like: Helps to protect your tablet

Top tip: Buy a folding one that you can use as a stand

The first thing you should buy for your tablet is a case to protect it from knocks and bumps.

There are rugged plastic cases, tablet sleeves and cases that open like a book. You may want one that can fold into a stand, so you can prop your tablet up on a table while you use it.

Speed up work with a keyboard

We like: Speeds up writing

Watch out for: Adds weight to the device

If you plan to use your tablet for work or for a lot of writing, a separate keyboard could make typing feel a lot quicker and easier.

Any wireless keyboard that connects via Bluetooth should work with your new tablet. If you want something you can use with both your tablet and your laptop, a separate keyboard lets you to switch easily between devices.

To save space in your bag, you can also find cases with a built-in keyboard. Do check it's the right one for your model, though.

Listen on-the-go with a pair of earphones

We like: Immerse yourself in your music or a TV show

We don’t like: Apple headphones don't work as well with Android tablets

Earphones are an essential accessory for any tablet owner, letting you listen to music or watch videos without disturbing others.

Noise-cancelling in-ear headphones could help to block out the outside world so you can focus on whatever you’re listening to.

If you have an iPad, consider buying something such as the Apple AirPods Pro 3. Apple designs all its gadgets to work seamlessly as one system, as opposed to several separate devices. And that means you can connect the headphones instantly, plus you’ll get extra features such as personalised spatial audio that anchors the sound to the iPad when you move your head.

Draw and take notes with a stylus

We like: Styluses come with different-sized tips

Watch out for: Make sure the stylus is compatible with your device

If you plan to use your new gadget for tablet art, such as drawing and colouring, you'll need a stylus. It'll also come in handy for note-taking as well as photo and video editing.

Lots of tablet-makers sell a stylus perfectly suited to their devices, such as the Apple Pencil or the Samsung Galaxy S Pen.

Buy a stylus with a fine tip if you want something good for detailed sketches and that feels like a pen to use.

Entertain with a speaker

We like: Often waterproof

We don’t like: Adds bulk to your bag

If you want to use your tablet outside or when you go on holiday, it may be worth buying a bag-friendly portable speaker to go with it.

You’ll be able to play music or watch movies with better audio quality and a richer bass performance than you’ll get from the tablet alone.

Since many portable speakers are water-resistant, you can safely use them poolside or outdoors, provided your tablet is also protected or tucked away from the splash zone.

