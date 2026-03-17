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Why cars are so expensive - and how to find a good deal

We've investigated the rising prices of new and used cars
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Orange Vauxhall Corsa

Are you in the market for a new car and have been shocked by the list prices? You're not alone. We've been investigating why the days of sub-£10,000 vehicles are long gone.

In this episode, we sit down with our cars expert Michael Passingham to analyse why the era of the truly 'cheap and cheerful' car seems to be over. He explains how expensive optional extras and high-tech safety features are driving up the prices of new cars, and how that affects the used car market, too.

Plus, we explain how you can navigate the car market at a time when the prices of some budget stalwarts have increased threefold in the past two decades.

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