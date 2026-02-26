Are you spending too much on car maintenance?

There are big differences depending on which make and model you buy
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

When browsing for a new car, many of us don't look beyond the list price. But annual maintenance costs need to be factored in.

In this podcast, we reveal the results of our annual survey into maintenance costs – and some of the most and least reliable car brands on the market.

Plus, your fuel type can impact your yearly outlay. We've crunched the numbers to find out how each type compares, from EVs to petrol cars and everything in between.

Drive smarter and cut your costs

free newsletter

Get under the hood with our Cars newsletter, it's free.

Our Cars newsletter delivers cars-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this