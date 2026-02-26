Are you spending too much on car maintenance?
When browsing for a new car, many of us don't look beyond the list price. But annual maintenance costs need to be factored in.
In this podcast, we reveal the results of our annual survey into maintenance costs – and some of the most and least reliable car brands on the market.
Plus, your fuel type can impact your yearly outlay. We've crunched the numbers to find out how each type compares, from EVs to petrol cars and everything in between.
