Is 2026 finally the year to buy an electric car?

From charging networks to government grants, our experts unpack the reality of going electric this year
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Range anxiety is often cited as one of the main reason why people don't want to buy an electric vehicle, but with facilities improving, will you be choosing an EV this year?

In this podcast, we're joined by our cars researcher Dino Buratti who talks through the pros and cons of electric cars, from public charging and efficiency, to reliability and cost.

Plus, our cars editor Will Stapley shines a light on the taxes you could face, and how our reviews of cars can help you choose the right model for you.

