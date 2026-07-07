Why do I always wake up at 2am and what can I do about it?

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 2am wake-up. You lie there, wishing you were dreaming, worrying about how tired you will be the next day and failing to go back to sleep.

When we hosted our live healthy living podcast Q&A session in May, this was a popular question. So we've delved a little deeper to bring you the answers you need for better sleep.

We've also drafted in sleep expert Dr Allie Hare, consultant in sleep medicine and president of the British Sleep Society, for tips from the top.

There are varied reasons why you might have interrupted sleep, and some are a normal part of getting older, but there are possible contributing causes you can resolve and some handy techniques for getting back to sleep if you have woken up.

Our sleep expert: Dr Allie Hare

Dr Allie Hare is a consultant in sleep and respiratory medicine at Guy's and St Thomas’ Specialist Care and at the Royal Brompton Hospital, president of the British Sleep Society and runs a private specialist sleep clinic.

She has a special interest in sleep disorders, including insomnia, restless leg syndrome and sleep apnoea, and has recently chaired a national expert group reviewing outpatient pathways for sleep medicine across NHS England.

So, she's well placed to answer your burning questions about sleep.

Why do I wake up in the middle of the night?

While we may think of our sleep in terms of total hours — ideally in one nice, long, uninterrupted block — the reality is that it doesn't work that way.

Instead, sleep typically comes in a series of four to six cycles a night, each lasting about 90 to 120 minutes, alternating between non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.

In the first half of the night, your brain tends to prioritise deep, slow-wave sleep, but over the course of the night, it shifts into longer stretches of REM (dreaming) and stage 2 (light) sleep.

During these lighter periods of sleep, our ‘arousal threshold’ to be woken drops significantly. So something like a car horn, another unexpected noise or even a temperature change can easily jolt you awake.

Why do I wake more than I used to?

Anyone, at any age, can suffer from sleep fragmentation. But some in some stages of life, it's more likely to affect you:

Getting older

As we age, our internal circadian clock naturally weakens. Neurons lose their ability to synchronise, timing signals weaken, and our bodies produce less melatonin and growth hormone.

As a consequence of all this, sleep becomes more fragile.

Adults over the age of 60 spend significantly less time in deep sleep, making them more susceptible to environmental disruptions, causing wakefulness in the early hours.

Dr Hare says: 'We tend to fall asleep earlier and wake earlier as we age. We also tend to wake more easily and more frequently during the night. This is part of normal ageing.'

Bladder problems

A related problem can be down to needing to pee frequently at night, known as nocturia.

Certain age-related medical conditions can contribute to this, including prostate issues, hormonal changes, bladder infections and heart problems. It's worth checking in with your GP if this is the case, as there may be options to help ease the issue and prevent it from impacting your sleep.

The menopause link

Women tend to report higher rates of early hours waking than men, a gap that widens drastically during perimenopause and menopause. But while sleep may naturally change as we age, Dr Hare says women shouldn't necessarily write this off as an inevitable part of growing older.

She says: 'What gets normalised in a way that it probably shouldn't is women tolerating worse sleep.

'Insomnia is the most common symptom of the menopause, affecting more than half of women. It worsens the severity of other menopause symptoms and destroys quality of life. Like many things related to the menopause, women have been told they just have to accept it. But insomnia that develops during the menopause can persist long after it ends if it isn't properly addressed.'

This specific sleep disruption is driven by two key hormonal drops:

Progesterone This hormone acts as a natural sedative by stimulating GABA receptors in the brain. When progesterone levels fall, the brain loses its chemical brake, making it hypersensitive to waking up.

Oestrogen Oestrogen helps regulate body temperature and stabilises REM sleep. Its decline impacts thermostatic control in the brain, triggering night-time spikes in core temperature.

Dr Hare advises that insomnia rooted in menopause can be highly effectively treated through specialist Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and personalised HRT.

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What to do if you often wake up in the night

When you find yourself awake again, staring at the ceiling, avoid generic and frustrating advice like 'just relax.' Instead, Dr Hare suggests trying the following:

1. Check for physical triggers

Don’t ignore any physical discomfort. If you are too hot, adjust your bedding. If your bladder is full, go to the bathroom.

Try to keep all lights as dim as possible, though. Bright overhead bathroom (or bedroom) lighting can act as a daylight simulator, increasing wakefulness.

2. Try 'cognitive distraction' techniques

If your mind is racing with a ‘to-do’ list or with circular thoughts, your brain is in an active state of beta-wave alertness. You can't force beta waves to become sleepy delta waves, but you can scramble them using a technique called cognitive distraction.

Dr Hare says: 'The idea behind these techniques is that they are sufficiently distracting for the brain that you can't think about all the other things keeping you awake – the things you need to do, or the things you're worried about," explains. But they shouldn't be so stimulating that in and of themselves they then wake you up.'

The cognitive shuffle

Pick a word, such as BEDROOM. Think of five words starting with 'B' (banana, basket, baby, bear, bunny) and try to vividly mentally picture each one. Then move to 'E' and do the same (elephant, egg, engine, for example).

Dr Hare describes cognitive shuffling as 'super-somnolent' because it deploys a push-and-pull mechanism on the mind – pulling you towards sleep while also quietening intrusive worries.

The maths trick

If word games aren't for you, try Dr Hare’s preferred personal recommendation: counting backwards from 1,000 in sevens (1,000, 993, 986...).

It requires just enough brainpower to stop you from worrying about your day, but is boring enough to invite sleep.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR)

If your wakefulness feels more physical, Dr Hare suggests working sequentially from your toes up to your head, tensing and then relaxing the muscles.

Focus entirely on the contrast between the tense muscle and the relaxed state to drop your body's physical stress levels.

3. Try 'radical acceptance'

The idea behind this – sometimes called 'radical resignation' – is to stop trying, at least for a bit. So, if you're still awake after 20 minutes, get up.

Dr Hare: 'Don't stay in bed trying to get back to sleep. 'It doesn't work, and you'll just become more awake and frustrated. What happens over time if you spend lots of time in bed awake, frustrated, and tossing and turning, is your body and brain start to associate the bed with a place of frustration and wakefulness rather than a place of rest.'

Instead, move to a comfortable chair in a dimly lit room. Do a quiet activity for 20 to 30 minutes, such as reading a dry, non-gripping book. Dr Hare even says that watching TV during this break is actually fine – provided you strictly avoid social media and work emails, which spark emotional alertness.

Do not, however, check the time. Clock-watching triggers a mental calculation ('If I fall asleep now, I only get three hours...'), which spikes adrenaline. Return to bed only when your eyelids feel heavy.

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What else to look out for – or avoid

Although a decline in deep sleep is a natural part of ageing, there are lifestyle and clinical factors that can make it worse.

If you're struggling, it's worth considering if any of these habits or issues might be contributing and adjusting your routines or seeking medical advice.

1. Regular nightcaps

Alcohol is one of the most effective sleep disruptors available, so those evening tipples may be exacerbating your nighttime woes.

Dr Hare notes a distinct trend in adults over the age of 50: 'I see a significant amount of regular alcohol consumption in older people. Not heavy binge drinking, but a solid, regular two or three glasses of wine every night.

'Alcohol fragments your REM sleep – which is crucial for laying down memory as we age – and tends to make you wake up with a dry mouth or needing the loo.'

Ideally, stop drinking at least four hours before your head hits the pillow to optimise your chances of uninterrupted sleep.

2. Caffeine in the afternoons

Particularly pertinent as we get older, when that afternoon coffee stays in your system much longer than it used to.

'The way that we metabolise caffeine changes as we age,' Dr Hare warns. 'It tends to hang about in the system for a surprisingly long time, the older we get.'

Keep your caffeine consumption to the early part of the day. and implement a strict cut-off at lunchtime.

3. The nocturnal carb crash

Eating high-glycemic carbohydrates or pure sugar close to bedtime can cause a blood sugar spike, prompting the pancreas to overproduce insulin to clear the glucose from your system. A few hours later – often right around 2am – this can result in a blood sugar crash known as reactive hypoglycemia.

Because glucose is your brain's primary fuel, the central nervous system reacts to this sudden drop, releasing surges of stress hormones to raise blood sugar levels back up. The result? You jolt awake with a racing heart.

Try to limit sugary evening snacks, especially when not paired with a meal, to avoid this.

4. Fragmented daytime activity

As we age or retire, physical activity levels can naturally taper off, especially the incidental activity that might come from commuting and being out and about, which might be contributing to your sleep woes.

Dr Hare explains: 'We know that physical activity or exercise of any kind really brings about benefits across sleep.'

So take stock of your movements and prioritise regular daytime activity where possible. Even gentle, mind-body exercises such as yoga, Pilates or a daily walk have been shown to drastically improve sleep maintenance.

5. Micro-apneas

Particularly common in post-menopausal women due to the loss of progesterone (which acts as a respiratory stimulant), the airway can subtly collapse during sleep, causing a micro-suffocation that jolts the brain awake.

This is a clinical issue, not a lifestyle one, so do seek medical advice.

Dr Hare says: 'Things such as sleep apnea , snoring and restless legs get worse in the menopause, and they should not just be accepted.'

If you regularly wake up gasping, choking or with a very dry mouth, talk to your GP, as you may need screening for sleep apnea.

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