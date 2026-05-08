Sign up for our free, live event: Healthy Living: Spend smarter, live better

Join us for our free health and wellbeing live virtual podcast event: Spend smarter, live better.

The live podcast will be held from 6pm to 7.15pm on Tuesday, 26 May on Zoom.

Your chance to quiz our experts

Join us for your chance to submit your questions to quiz our health and wellbeing experts on what it’s worth spending money on as you age and which products the latest science and research tell us just don’t match the marketing hype.

Ask us your questions on which supplements and nutrition tweaks could be most beneficial as you head into menopause and beyond.

Find out what’s been proven to help your skin without spending big and what our testing of creams and skincare gadgets to date has shown us.

Discover what you do and don’t need to focus on to help you get a better night’s sleep.

How to sign up and submit your questions for our experts

If you have questions for our experts you can submit them when you sign up to join or during the event.

Sign up to join our free live podcast virtual audience here .

Meet our experts

The podcast will feature expert insights from Shefalee Loth, Which? principal researcher and nutritionist, Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist, Kathryn Pinkham, founder of The Insomnia Clinic and the Sleep Well & Live Better course. It will be hosted by Erica McKoy.

Shefalee Loth

Shefalee Loth is a public health nutritionist with 20 years' experience, and has worked for the NHS , The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and World Cancer Research Fund . At Which?, Shefalee is a principal researcher, heading up our health and wellbeing research as well as being one of our crack team debunking myths and telling truths in our Which? food and nutrition content and appearing across the media.

Dr Emma Wedgeworth

Dr. Emma Wedgeworth MA MBBS FRCP (UK) is a Harley Street-based Consultant Dermatologist specialising in adult and pediatric skin conditions. A first-class graduate of the University of Cambridge, she completed specialist training at the prestigious St John's Institute of Dermatology. Beyond clinical practice, she holds leadership roles within the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group and is a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation.

Kathryn Pinkham

Kathryn Pinkham is one of the UK’s leading insomnia specialists and founder of The Insomnia Clinic . Featured on ITV, BBC, and in the national press, she takes a practical, evidence-based approach to improving sleep, moving beyond outdated advice to offer techniques that create real, lasting change. With more than 16 years’ experience, including a background in the NHS, Kathryn has helped thousands overcome poor sleep.

Podcast host: Erica McKoy

Erica McKoy is a dynamic and versatile presenter and broadcaster working across festivals, live events, radio and podcasts. Known for her eclectic taste and passion for music, culture and storytelling, she brings a distinctive energy to every platform she appears on, including Jazz FM, BBC Radio 3 and Worldwide FM and, of course, Which?

Sign up to join our free live podcast virtual audience here .

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