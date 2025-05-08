10 sleep essentials for a great night's rest

With options starting from under a tenner, our experts have picked some of their favourite ear plugs, eye masks, mattresses, pillows and duvets.

While we don't have a magic bullet for a good night's sleep, the right products can help. Our experts have first-hand experience testing and using these items.

Check out our expert picks for a better night's sleep, below, from cheapest to most expensive.

Can't sleep at night? Here are 5 ways to help you create a more restful bedroom.

Our top picks for a great night's sleep

Halos Blackout Memory Foam Sleep mask

If you like total darkness when you sleep, this mask is an excellent choice. We also like the raised eye area which stops the mask pressing down onto your eyes. Chris Brookes Which? writer and researcher

We like: Very secure

We don't like: Hand-wash only

Do your blinds let too much light in? Or do your curtains blow open in the mornings? It might be easier (and cheaper) to get a sleep mask to submerge you in the darkness you crave.

This one from Halos has an adjustable strap and memory foam that raises 7it away from your eyes. It shouldn't press down too much on your eyes, and Halos claims it will block out all light.

Alpine SleepDeep Ear plugs

As long as they're comfortable and don't disturb your rest, ear plugs are a great way of blocking out background noise so you can get a good night's sleep. These Alpine ear plugs come with two sizes in a single pack so you can pick the pair that suit you best. Chris Brookes Which? writer and researcher

We like: Easy to insert

We don't like: Not the easiest to clean

If you live in a big city, near a busy road, or share a bed with a snorer, all that noise can disrupt your sleep. These earplugs from Alpine are reusable, meaning you won't have to throw away lots of foam ones or keep stuffing grimey, waxy bits back into your ears.

They come with tips of various sizes, which means you can find the size that's comfortable while creating the seal that blocks out noise.

You can read the full verdict on these in our guide on the best earplugs for sleep.

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk pillowcase

Silk is more gentle than cotton, so there's zero frizz and tangled hair to deal with in the mornings, plus I don't have crease marks on my face. It feels nice and cool on my skin, and silk also has natural temperature-regulating properties that help keep you cool in summer and warm in winter. I find it a struggle to sleep without my silk pillowcase now. Alison Potter Which? senior editor

We like: Luxurious

Watch out for: Pricier than cotton pillowcases

Silk can be great for sleep, and not just because it's soft. Silk pillowcases can help with your hair and skin, they're breathable, plus they're naturally hypoallergenic – which means they might be a good choice for allergy sufferers.

Our experts recommend this one from John Lewis, as it's not as expensive as other silk pillowcases and it's also machine washable. Just don't tumble dry it.

Allergies disrupting your sleep? Here's how to buy the best hypoallergenic and anti-allergy pillows.

Panda Hybrid Bamboo Pillow

While you can't add or remove layers of memory foam like some pillows, this one has a silky smooth cover and provides support for all types of sleepers – back, front or side. Chris Brookes Which? researcher and writer

We like: 30-night manufacturer trial period

We don't like: Can't adjust firmness

This pillow combines multiple fill types (in this case, polyester, bamboo microfibre and charcoal-infused memory foam) to offer the neck support of memory foam while getting the softer feeling of a down pillow.

The outer cover is very soft, and holes in the core can help regulate your temperature during the night. Just be aware that, unlike other pillows we tested, you can't adjust the firmness by adding extra filling.

A pillow made of bamboo is also a good choice for allergy sufferers as it can naturally prevent the growth of dust mites.

Dunelm Memory Foam mattress topper

We like: Helps make your mattress feel softer

We don't like: No sleep trial

New mattresses aren't always cheap - and if you find yours uncomfortable, a good way to quickly make it feel softer is by adding a mattress topper.

This memory foam topper adds an extra 5.5cm of foam to your mattress while costing less than our cheapest Best Buy mattress. You can get one in every mattress size and its cover is machine washable.

Dreamland Husky Faux Fur electric throw

I bought my Dreamland Husky Faux Fur throw for cold winter days but as the weather warms up, I have it unplugged over my duvet where it acts a little like a weighted blanket. Faith Strickland Which? senior editor

We like: Longer power cord

We don't like: Taller people might have a hard time wrapping up in it

While we may have been getting our first taste of summer recently, there are still a few chilly nights ahead – a heated throw is a great way to get cosy and keep warm without having to replace the sheets like you would with a traditional electric blanket.

This one is heavier than other models we tested, but it's not the largest. It measures 160 x 120cm, which was just slightly smaller than some of the others on test.

Sandringham Bed Linen Set

As I enter my mid-life era, I'm starting to obsess over super lovely bed linens. These ones from Brook and Wilde are the nicest bed sheets I've ever owned – they're thick yet cool and give your bedroom luxury hotel room vibes. Victoria Purcell Which? editor

We like: Sheets that feel freshly washed

Watch out for: Discount codes on the brand's website

Mattress and pillows are important, sure, but a nice set of bed linens can turn a good bed into a fantastic one. Our expert loved this set from Brook + Wilde.

The set has a thread count of 800, meaning it should feel softer than typical sheet sets.

Looking for a better bed? Here's how to buy the best bed frame.

A good, supportive mattress

A decent night's sleep is beneficial for so many reasons, but many still sleep on a mattress that's way past its prime. If your mattress is over 8 years old, it's started to sag, go soft, or you wake up with mild aches or discomfort, then it's probably time to hit the shops. A decent mattress will be supportive no matter what position you like to sleep in, will distribute pressure evenly to stop you sinking, and help stop overheating while you sleep. Lisa Galliers Which? mattress expert

We like: Budget-friendly mattresses

We don't like: Some might not include a sleep trial

Obviously, the most important piece of kit for great sleep is a good mattress. Our expert recommends the Breasley Select Plus Memory 1000 Pocket Mattress and the Sleepsoul Heaven.

The Breasley Select is reasonably priced and we've classed it as a pocket sprung due to its 14cm spring core. Alongside springs, it's surrounded by layers of foam and it also has a removable, machine-washable cover.

If you're looking for a cooler mattress, the Sleepsoul Heaven combines a pocket-sprung core with layers of memory foam and cooling gel. This means you'll be able to sink into the mattress without ending up a sweaty mess throughout the night. It's a great choice if you tend to overheat while you sleep.

Both our picks are often available for under £250.

If you're looking for a better mattress on a budget, you should take a look at our round-up of the best mattress deals.

Philips Hue Lights and Bridge

I have Philips Hue at home and I love how I can tailor the light in every room, so during the day it's cold white and in the evening it's warm and turned down low, which is especially helpful when I'm getting ready for bed. Alison Potter Which? senior editor

We like: Light switches optional

Watch out for: Expensive

There's a reason they call it mood lighting – cosy lighting can help create a soft, relaxing frame of mind and can help your eyes adjust more easily. This can translate into better sleep by helping you wind down in the evenings.

Our experts are fans of the Philips Hue lighting range – you can get lamps, light bars and bulbs that can all be connected to an app or controlled with voice commands. They can be programmed to turn on bright in the mornings, and you can set colour gradients to match different moods.

Want to set them up? Read our guide on how to set up a smart home to help you automate your lights.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet

Choosing the right duvet weight can be tricky. This 3-in-1 option gives you the best of all worlds, so if you sleep with someone who is opposite to you in terms of a preference for a light or heavy duvet, then this could be the compromise you're looking for. Chris Brookes Which? writer and researcher

We like: Great for couples with different preferences

We don't like: The most expensive duvet we tested

This all-season duvet is actually a set of heavier (7 tog) and lighter (3 tog) duvets that can be combined to achieve a 10.5 tog duvet.

It's easy to use in all seasons; use the lighter one on warmer nights, and snap the two duvets together with poppers for those extra-cold nights. It's machine washable at 40°C, too.

