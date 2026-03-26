Why does my laptop battery drain so quickly? 7 easy ways to fix it

Dealing with a laptop battery that doesn’t last as long as it used to can be a real pain, especially if you’re trying to stay productive or looking for to keep yourself entertained while travelling.

At Which? Tech Support, we hear from lots of readers dealing with laptop batteries that drain more quickly than expected. But there are ways to address the problem – including identifying power-hungry apps, tweaking settings and reducing background activity. In many cases, it’s a few small things adding up rather than one major fault.

Below, we run through some simple ways to improve your laptop’s battery life on Windows and Mac, helping it last longer between charges. Most only take a minute or two to try.

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If you're in a rush and don't have time to read through our full article, try these quick fixes: Check for power-hungry apps – on Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager and check the Processes tab. On Mac, open Spotlight Search , search for Activity Monitor and view the Energy tab.

Lower your screen brightness – on Windows, click the battery icon in the bottom-right corner and use the slider. On Mac, use the brightness keys or go to System Settings > Displays .

– on Windows, click the in the bottom-right corner and use the slider. On Mac, use the or go to > . Close unused apps and browser tabs – especially if you’ve got lots open, as dozens of tabs (particularly in Chrome or Safari) can quickly drain your battery.

– especially if you’ve got lots open, as dozens of tabs (particularly in Chrome or Safari) can quickly drain your battery. Switch to a power-saving mode – on Windows, go to Settings > System > Power & battery and turn on Energy saver or choose Best power efficiency . On Mac, go to System Settings > Battery and enable Low Power Mode .

– on Windows, go to > > and turn on or choose . On Mac, go to > and enable . Turn off wi-fi and Bluetooth when not needed – on Windows, use Quick Settings from the bottom-right corner. On Mac, use the Control Centre in the menu bar.

Question of the month: Why can’t my laptop hold its charge anymore?

'I bought a Windows 11 laptop a little over three years ago and have found that the battery drains very quickly, usually within an hour. Because of this, I have to keep it plugged in at all times. It was advertised as having good battery life, but it’s actually terrible. What can I do?'

Which? Tech Support member

Make your laptop battery last longer

1. Identify power-hungry apps

If your laptop battery is draining faster than you'd like, start by checking which apps are using the most power. Some programs, especially video-editing tools, games and web browsers (more on that below), can quietly drain your battery even when you’re not actively using them.

Apps running silently in the background can also have an impact – think cloud functions (such as OneDrive or Google Drive automatically uploading files), messaging apps or system updates ticking away without you realising. If you’re syncing large files or backing up photos, this can use more power than you might expect.

On Windows, try this: press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, then check the Processes tab and sort by CPU or M emory . You can right-click an app and choose End Task , but only close apps you recognise – ending essential system processes can cause issues. If you’re unsure, search online for the app name first.

press to open Task Manager, then check the tab and sort by or . You can right-click an app and choose , but only close apps you recognise – ending essential system processes can cause issues. If you’re unsure, search online for the app name first. On macOS, try this: open Spotlight Search, search for Activity Monitor and view the Energy tab. You can see the battery-hogging apps at a glance using the Energy Impact column.

It’s also worth checking for software updates, as newer versions can include performance and battery improvements. On Windows, go to Settings > Windows Update, and on Mac, head to System Settings > General > Software Update.

Thanks to our tough lab tests, we know how long a laptop's battery will really last. So always check our laptop reviews before you buy.

2. Close unused browser tabs

Having lots of browser tabs open at once can quickly drain your laptop battery, leaving you with less time to work through your to-do list or catch up on your favourite Netflix show. Each tab uses a small amount of power, but together they can add up.

On both Windows and Mac, remember to close inactive tabs in your browser. For example, in Google Chrome, you can right-click a tab and select Close, or right-click and choose Close tabs to the right if you have lots open. If you're using Safari, you can right-click a tab and select Close Tab, or use Close Other Tabs to quickly clear down anything you’re not using.

Browser extensions can also have an impact, as they often run continuously in the background. If you’ve installed lots, try disabling any you don’t need.

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3. Lower your screen brightness

Your screen is one of the biggest drains on battery life, and running it at full brightness will significantly reduce how long your laptop lasts between charges. If you’re indoors, you probably don’t need it at maximum. You can also shorten your screen timeout so your display turns off more quickly when it’s not in use.

On Windows, try this: click the battery icon in the bottom-right corner and adjust the brightness slider . You can also go to Settings > System > Power & battery , where you’ll find additional options to manage brightness, screen timeout and energy saver settings.

click the in the bottom-right corner and adjust the . You can also go to > > , where you’ll find additional options to manage brightness, screen timeout and energy saver settings. On macOS, try this: use the brightness keys on your keyboard or go to System Settings > Displays and lower the brightness level. From System Settings, you can also select Lock Screen to reduce how long your display stays on when inactive.

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4. Switch to a power-saving mode

Whether you're using Windows or macOS, your laptop comes with power modes designed to balance performance and battery life. Switching to a more efficient mode can help your battery last longer with minimal impact on everyday use. For tasks like browsing or emails, you probably won’t notice much difference.

On Windows, try this: go to Settings > System > Power & battery (shown above). Under Power mode , select Best power efficiency instead of Best performance . You can also turn on Energy saver , or set it to switch on automatically when your battery drops to a certain level.

go to > > (shown above). Under , select instead of . You can also turn on , or set it to switch on automatically when your battery drops to a certain level. On macOS, try this: go to System Settings > Battery and turn on Low Power Mode. You can choose between Always, Always on Battery or Only on Power Adapter. This same screen also has a Battery Health heading that will notify you if a service is recommended.

5. Turn off wireless features to save battery

Both wi-fi and Bluetooth continue to use power even when idle, so turning them off when you don’t need them can help extend battery life. This is particularly useful if you’re working offline or not using any wireless accessories, such as headphones or a mouse.

On Windows, try this: go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices (shown above) and toggle Bluetooth off at the top of the page. You can also click the wi-fi icon in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar to open Quick Settings , where you can turn wi-fi or Bluetooth on or off.

go to > (shown above) and toggle Bluetooth off at the top of the page. You can also click the in the bottom-right corner of the to open , where you can turn wi-fi or Bluetooth on or off. On macOS, try this: use the Control Centre in the menu bar at the top of your screen to switch off wi-fi or Bluetooth.

6. Stop apps from opening and running in the background

Some apps continue running even when you’re not using them, syncing data, checking for updates or sending notifications. Others launch automatically when you start your laptop, which can drain your battery from the moment you switch it on.

On Windows, try this: go to Settings > Apps > Startup (shown above) to see a list of apps that launch when your laptop starts. Toggle off anything you don’t need running automatically, such as messaging apps or cloud services.

go to > > (shown above) to see a list of apps that launch when your laptop starts. Toggle off anything you don’t need running automatically, such as messaging apps or cloud services. On macOS, try this: go to System Settings > General > Login Items & Extensions and, under the Open at Login heading, remove apps you don’t need to open automatically. Also, review apps that are allowed to run in the background.

If you’re working near a plug socket, it’s also worth plugging your laptop in rather than relying on the battery unnecessarily. This can help reduce the number of charge cycles your battery goes through over time, and extend its life.

If your battery health is poor, you might take it as a good excuse to upgrade to a new laptop – see our expert pick of the best laptops.

7. Check your battery health

If your laptop is a few years old, the battery itself may be the problem. Over time, all rechargeable batteries lose capacity, meaning they won’t last as long as they did when new. This is because batteries are designed to last a limited number of charge cycles, so gradual wear is expected.

Checking your battery health can help you understand whether the issue is software-related or simply due to wear and tear.

On Windows, try this: go to Settings > System > Power & battery and check the Battery usage section (shown above) to see how quickly your charge is dropping. This also shows battery usage by app , which can help you spot anything draining power faster than expected. For a more detailed check, generate a battery report by opening Command Prompt and typing powercfg /batteryreport . Look for Design capacity (what the battery could hold when new) and Full charge capacity (what it can hold now).

go to > > and check the section (shown above) to see how quickly your charge is dropping. This also shows , which can help you spot anything draining power faster than expected. For a more detailed check, generate a battery report by opening and typing . Look for (what the battery could hold when new) and (what it can hold now). On macOS, try this: go to System Settings > Battery > Battery Health to see its condition and whether a service is recommended.

To help preserve battery health, try to avoid regularly letting it drop to 0% or keeping it at 100% for long periods. Many modern laptops manage this automatically by limiting charging to around 80% and only topping up to full charge when they predict you’ll need it.

Heat can also affect battery lifespan. Try to keep your laptop on a hard, flat surface and avoid blocking the vents or leaving it in direct sunlight, as overheating can cause the system to use more power and accelerate wear.

Our expert says

'It’s normal for laptop batteries to lose capacity over time, but our rigorous lab tests prove there can be big differences between models when it comes to how long they last on a single charge.

‘As part of our in-depth research, we run laptops through everyday tasks such as web browsing and video playback to measure real-world battery life, rather than relying on manufacturers’ claims. That means we can highlight the models that will genuinely last through a working day.

‘If your current laptop isn’t meeting your needs, check in with my pick of the best laptops before you buy a replacement. A model with strong battery performance can make a noticeable difference, especially if you regularly work on the move.’

Oliver Trebilcock, Which? laptops expert

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