Will one pension be enough for retirement?

Most people expect to rely on a partner’s pension to help fund their retirement, according to new research.

A Hargreaves Lansdown survey found that only 27% of people said they weren't reliant on a partner’s pension. Men were more likely to say they could manage alone, with 31% saying they weren’t reliant, compared with just 22% of women.

That means the majority of both men and women expect to depend on a partner’s pension to some extent in retirement.

Here, Which? explains why relying on one pot could leave you short — and what steps you can take to protect yourself.

Most people expect to depend on a partner’s pension

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, which manages pensions and investments for UK savers, says the level of reliance on a partner’s pension in later life is concerning.

In a survey of 1,300 people carried out by Opinium in May 2025:

  • 14% said their partner had the biggest pension and would cover most of the retirement costs
  • 11% said they had a larger pension than their partner but were still partly reliant
  • 5% said they didn’t have a pension at all.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘If you both have decent pensions and remain together, then it makes for a better retirement. Having your own pension provision can really help you survive financial storms and give you much-needed breathing room while you get them sorted.’

3 ways your partner’s pension could fall short

Sharing a pension can leave you financially short — these are the biggest pitfalls.

1. One pot may not go far enough

A single pension pot may not stretch to cover two retirements. It's easy to underestimate costs, and inflation, investment performance and unexpected bills can all eat into savings. 

Couples may also have different retirement goals, making one pot harder to manage. One of you might dream of extensive travel, while the other prefers a quieter life at home. 

Whatever the reasons, without enough put aside, you could face cutting back, delaying retirement or even returning to work. 

How to prepare: Be open with your partner about what you both want from retirement and create a realistic budget. In your budget, you should break down your potential future spending into two categories:

  • Essential expenditure: This would include the basic costs of living, such as housing, utilities, groceries and daily transportation.
  • Non-essential or 'discretionary' income: This would cover things you enjoy, such as dining out, holidays and leisure activities.

If one partner has a smaller pension pot than the other, the higher earner may also want to make contributions on the other's behalf. If your partner is under 75 and doesn' work, you can pay up to £2,880 each tax year and they’ll receive 20% in basic-rate tax relief from the government. This equates to £3,600 a year.

2. If a partner’s pension income stops

If the partner with the larger pension dies first, household income could fall.

With defined benefit schemes, a surviving spouse or civil partner often receives a reduced income, although it depends on the rules. 

Defined contribution pots can usually be passed on, but if the saver bought an annuity, payments depend on the type chosen: 

  • Single-life annuities usually stop payments when the person dies. 
  • Joint-life annuities continue to pay an income to the surviving partner, although they are typically more expensive to buy.

Cohabiting couples are especially at risk, as pensions aren’t automatically passed on. 

State pension payments also stop when someone dies, although in some cases a spouse or civil partner can inherit part of it. 

How to prepare: Make sure your pension and other assets go .to the right people by keeping documents up to date. 

Complete an 'expression of wishes' form with your provider and review your will regularly, especially if you’re not married. 

3. Separation can shrink your savings

Divorce is never easy, and it can have a major impact on retirement plans — especially if you're nearing or already in retirement.

A split can leave one partner worse off in later life, as they may lose access to income that would otherwise have been theirs. 

Pensions are treated as shared assets in a divorce and must be included in the financial settlement. You’ll need to decide how they are divided, and they don’t always have to be split equally. 

In Scotland, only the value of pensions built up during the marriage or civil partnership is counted. 

How to prepare: Helen Morrissey says it's crucial that both partners can manage on their own if necessary. 

Having your own pension gives you security and acts as a safety net. If you don’t already have one, consider opening a personal pension or joining a workplace scheme.

Find out more: how to split your finances in a divorce: 4 assets to consider

Why women face a bigger gap

Women are more likely to face gaps in retirement income as they typically have smaller pensions. This is mainly due to the gender pay gap and time taken out of the workforce for caring responsibilities. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the gender pension gap stands at 48% for those nearing retirement.

The average woman aged 55-59 has a private pension worth £81,000, compared with £156,000 for men. Converted into an annuity at age 60, this equates to around £6,000 a year for women versus £11,000 for men — a difference of £5,000 annually.

