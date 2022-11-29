Winning winter reds: best wines for Christmas celebrations

If you’re stocking up on red wine for Christmas, or buying some as a gift, we’ve got the inside track on the best supermarket bottles and how to pick the right one for you.

We’ve rounded up tips on how to choose the best red wine for winter gatherings, including what different varieties offer and understanding food pairings.

We also asked a panel of wine experts to blind-taste and rate nine supermarket red wines as part of our 2022 Christmas taste tests.

Find out which supermarket bottles came out top – including our top value pick – in our guide to the best red wines.

How to choose the best red wine

1. Understand the key varieties and how they differ

When choosing a red wine for your festive fare, it helps to have a working knowledge of the common varieties (based on the grapes used or region grown) and their pairings:

Malbec: The taste can vary greatly depending on where it’s grown, but plums, bramble fruits and black pepper are common flavours. It stands up well to red meat and spicy dishes.

The taste can vary greatly depending on where it’s grown, but plums, bramble fruits and black pepper are common flavours. It stands up well to red meat and spicy dishes. Shiraz: The warm Australian climate results in a fruity and jammy red wine. When grown in France it's known as syrah, which is typically more earthy and herbaceous.

The warm Australian climate results in a fruity and jammy red wine. When grown in France it's known as syrah, which is typically more earthy and herbaceous. Cabernet sauvignon: This grape produces full-bodied wine that has intense black fruit flavours including blackberry and blackcurrant. It pairs perfectly with meaty dishes featuring lamb and goose.



This grape produces full-bodied wine that has intense black fruit flavours including blackberry and blackcurrant. It pairs perfectly with meaty dishes featuring lamb and goose. Merlot: This is a medium-bodied and soft style that's easy drinking for those new to wine. A crowd-pleaser for your Christmas celebrations.

This is a medium-bodied and soft style that's easy drinking for those new to wine. A crowd-pleaser for your Christmas celebrations. Pinot noir: A great choice if you're after a lighter red for mealtime. It varies enormously, depending on where the grapes are grown, but goes well with turkey, duck and many soft cheeses.

It's worth experimenting a little to see what you prefer, and making a note of any hits (and misses!).

2. Think about what you'll be eating

Our experts recommend thinking about wine pairings like a sauce. Consider the headline flavours on the plate, then try to match the ingredients and intensity as best as you can.

If you're serving roast beef, go for a heavier red such as a malbec or shiraz.

Roast pork or gammon pair well with a medium red like merlot or sangiovese, while a turkey pairs perfectly with a lighter red like pinot noir.

3. Don’t neglect lighter options

Heavier red wines tend to have more dark-fruit flavours and spices like black pepper, while lighter red wines have more red-fruit flavours such as redcurrant and cherries.

While you might more naturally turn to a darker red in the winter months, our experts suggest that you don't discount lighter reds, as they can help to lift a heavy meal.

Lighter varieties such as pinot noir and grenache pair well with poultry, such as turkey and duck, as well as soft cheeses like brie.

4. Choose the right glass

If you want to get the most from your red wine, you'll need a glass with a wider bowl (the part of the glass that holds the wine). This allows the wine to come into contact with more oxygen to release the full-bodied flavours.

White wine, on the other hand, can be served in a slimmer glass. This allows your nose to be in closer contact with its lighter aromas.

Don't fill bigger glasses too full, though; they are designed to let the wine breathe, and it's easy to overdo it.

How much do you need to spend to get a decentred?

Spending more on a bottle of red doesn't always guarantee a better drink. We tested red wines costing up to £13, but found some cheaper bottles outclassed the pricier ones, including a Best Buy pick for less than £9.

Take a look at our red wine recommendations before you shop to avoid disappointment.

How Which? reviews red wine

We asked a panel of independent wine experts to blind-taste and rate nine own-label or exclusive supermarket red wines.

They had to be between £4.50 and £13 (excluding special offers), widely available to buy and particularly good for drinking in winter.

Each bottle was concealed in a bag, so the experts didn't know what they were tasting. They also had to taste the wines in a different order, before discussing their ratings and agreeing on which wines would be named Best Buys. Only after scores are finalised do we reveal the products.

We discovered some delicious Best Buy red wines, some affordable options that impressed and some bottles that divided our experts.

See the full results of our taste test in our guide to the best red wines, including notes on the taste profile of each bottle and what it would go well with.

