The Changing Consumer World

Which? has identified the most significant themes that will shape consumers’ lives over the next 15 years, and that should therefore be the focus of our policy agenda.

At Which?, we question the way things are, as it is only through questions that we help to make consumers more powerful. We question how consumers' lives are being, and will be, shaped by the markets, regulations, technology and environment around them. We seek to understand these forces and focus our future work on them so that Which? continues to achieve its mission to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they deal with in their daily lives.

Over the past few months, Which? has undertaken a strategy review to identify the most significant themes that will shape consumers’ lives over the next 15 years, and that should therefore be the focus of the policy agenda.

Our review identified the following six strategic themes that we will analyse and examine through our policy work over the next few years. This policy work will help Which? as an organisation make consumers more powerful through both commercial and charitable activity.

The Digital Revolution

Lifetime Savings

Greater individual responsibility

Housing

Travel and transport

Consumer landscape and Brexit

Read our full report here:

The changing consumer world 15678 Kb | 12 Oct 2017

A full set of the materials that were developed for this project are available online at changingconsumers.atavist.com, and our analysis of current and past trends affecting consumers can be found at https://consumerinsight.which.co.uk/articles/household-resources-2017.