The pensions dashboard How can we make sure it works for consumers

The pensions dashboard has the potential to drive higher levels of consumer engagement and transform the pensions and savings industry, but only if it serves the interests of consumers, not the pensions industry.

Prior to the 2016 Budget, Which? was one of many voices calling for the development ofa pensions dashboard. This could enable people to see all of their pension pots in one place and empower them to make the right choices, both when saving for retirement and when making decisions at retirement.

The government committed the pensions industry to implement a pensions dashboard by 2019, and following the launch of a prototype in early 2017, we welcomed the government's announcement that it will be taking the lead on ensuring the delivery of the project.

Which? commissioned this report to address some of the key questions and concerns raised during the development of the dashboard so far, and provide recommendations for government and the industry as the project moves forward. We welcome the recommendations in this report, which we believe will go a long way to ensuring that the dashboard truly works for consumers. While Which? is supportive of all twelve recommendations, three in particular are of fundamental importance:effective supervision and regulation of pensions dashboard providers;universal coverage of pension schemes; and comprehensive and consistent information on consumers’ pension savings.

Which? is calling on the government to act now to ensure the pensions dashboard fulfils its potential to boost consumer engagement, transform the sector and help people make informed decisions that will guarantee a comfortable retirement.