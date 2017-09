Payment method surcharges - Which? super-complaint

The subject of this super-complaint is the practice of applying surcharges on transactions using debit or credit cards - and in some cases other forms of payment - where consumers face no practicable alternative

This results in distortionary effects on competition, primarily through reducing the clarity of advertised prices in those markets where retailers make significant use of surcharges that are higher than the direct costs incurred by retailers to accept payment.

As a result of the combination of the economics of the customer transaction processes, the structure of those processes, and consumer behavioural biases, significant consumer detriment is generated.

