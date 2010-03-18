Future of banking commission - the full report

In 2010, Britain is emerging from the worst financial crisis of our lifetimes, a manifestation of a deep-rooted and persistent set of problems. Banking is a structurally flawed industry that has failed its customers, its investors, and the taxpayers who stand behind it

The political and economic costs have already been enormous. We have lost over 16 million jobs around the world. Banks have had to write down $2.3 trillion of assets.

The problem is even more important for Britain. Banking sector assets in the UK are five times the size of our GDP, a ratio greater than the USA, Canada, or the Eurozone.

When disaster struck in 2008, the government stepped in to avert complete economic collapse. The financial crisis caused substantial damage to the economy and the rescue cost the British taxpayer billions of pounds.

See our full report: