Legal services in Scotland - Which? super-complaint

Consumers access legal services in Scotland on a diverse number of issues including family law, consumer complaints, personal injury, employment, immigration, debt, social security, tax and with a view to the sale or purchase of property.
Consumers in Scotland are, in the main, provided with legal services by members of two professional bodies – the Law Society of Scotland (“the Society”) and the Faculty of Advocates (“the Faculty”). Both bodies are self-regulating.
The Society imposes an absolute restriction on non-lawyers owning a legal firm and on solicitors forming a legal relationship with persons who are not solicitors with a view to offering professional services.
See the response to our super-complaint: