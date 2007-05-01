Legal services in Scotland - Which? super-complaint

This supercomplaint asserts that the regulatory restrictions on lawyers and nonlawyers working together, the prohibition on lawyers adopting appropriate business models for the provision of legal services and the prohibition on consumers having direct access to advocates is a combination of features in the Scottish legal services market which appears to be significantly harming the interests of consumers

Consumers access legal services in Scotland on a diverse number of issues including family law, consumer complaints, personal injury, employment, immigration, debt, social security, tax and with a view to the sale or purchase of property.

Consumers in Scotland are, in the main, provided with legal services by members of two professional bodies – the Law Society of Scotland (“the Society”) and the Faculty of Advocates (“the Faculty”). Both bodies are self-regulating.

The Society imposes an absolute restriction on non-lawyers owning a legal firm and on solicitors forming a legal relationship with persons who are not solicitors with a view to offering professional services.

Legal Services in Scotland - Which? Super-complaint 226 Kb

See the response to our super-complaint: