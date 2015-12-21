Super-complaint to the Office of Rail and Road

Poor compensation processes for cancelled or delayed trains discourage travelers from claiming and the train companies from improving

Across Great Britain, passengers are reliant on the railway operating efiiently and services running on time for business and leisure.

Yet in 2014/15, we estimated that 47 million passenger journeys made on franchised services taht were cancelled or significantly late. Timelines of trains, and the time a journey takes, is a critically important aspect of a rail service to consumers - the latest complaints data shows that the punctuality/reliability of trains was the most common category of complaint, accounting for 27.9% of complaints received by all train operating companies.

When passengers experience delays, they should have access to adequate compensation. This should incentivise train operating companies to minimise delays to the greatest extent they are able.