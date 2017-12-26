How we test air purifiers

How well does each air purifier remove allergens, such as dust, smoke and pollen from the air?

We test each air purifier with particles of pollen, smoke and dust to measure the clean air delivery rate (CADR) of each machine. This measures the reduction of particles in the air.

How many polluting particles do air purifiers capture?

We calculate the percentage of particles removed by the machines and compare this with the particles that are naturally removed from the air with the machines switched off. The best air purifiers will remove more than 90% of the particles used in our tests. The worst remove significantly fewer.

Which size of room it is each air purifier best suited for?

From the CADR scores measured for smoke, we work out the size of room that each model would be suitable for. And our results led us to question some of the manufacturers’ claims about how effective their machines are, and the size of room you can use them in.

How noisy is the air purifier on full and low power?

One in ten air purifier owners we spoke to told us that their machine affected their sleep. So, we test models on their highest and lowest settings so you’ll know which ones are the least likely to disturb you.

We measure the sound levels and use an expert panel to listen out for irritating noises.

Are air purifier filters easy to remove and replace?

We remove and replace the filters on all of the air purifiers we test to see which ones are easy to pop out, and which are a struggle to remove.