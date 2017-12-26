Gas versus charcoal barbecues

Charcoal barbecues

Grilling food over white-hot charcoal is the traditional method of barbecuing. And if a smoky barbecue flavour is your priority, a charcoal model is your best bet, as smoke from coals and sizzling fat infuses food for that authentic chargrilled taste.

Charcoal barbecues are cheaper to buy than gas alternatives. They’re easier to build and lighter to move around the patio. They also tend to take up less storage space in the shed or garage when you’re not using them.

A poor charcoal barbecue leaves you waiting ages for your sausages to cook through while your kebabs have burnt to a crisp

Charcoal barbecues can be tricky to light and slow to heat, though, and cleaning away the ash can be a messy job.

Read our guide to charcoal barbecues to find out more about the different types, brands and prices available.