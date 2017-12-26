Best Buy bathroom scales
No one wants to fork out for a set of bathroom scales, only to find they give inconsistent and unreliable readings. Our tests show that the most expensive bathroom scales aren't necessarily the most accurate, reliable or the easiest to use - but our reviews can show you which are worth your money.
We've put 14 sets of the latest bathroom scales under the microscope in our test lab, and given our Best Buy recommendation to the very best that can be relied on to give clear accurate readings.
Our tests have also revealed the bathroom scales that are appalling at picking up on slight weight changes, and others that give a body-fat analysis that's far off the mark. Our reviews and test scores can help you see which scales are worth avoiding.
- In our tests, we use cast-iron circular weights to make up a range of precise loads, which we then test on each bathroom scale to assess which give the most accurate readings.
- We've unearthed some cheaper bathroom scales that are more trustworthy than others with a three-figure price tag.
- Some bathroom scales are a doddle to use, but our tests have weeded out others that are difficult to set up and use on a day-to-day basis.
How we uncover the best bathroom scales
Our tests reveal the bathroom scales that consistently give really accurate weight measurements, plus we assess just how good they are at detecting slight weight changes - which is especially important if you're closely monitoring your weight. We also put claims of accurate body-fat analysis to the test with a group of people varying in age, sex and body fat categories. We then compare the readings that bathroom scales give to precise medical-grade measurements, to see if they match up.
- Accuracy We use cast-iron circular weights to make up a range of specified loads to find out how accurately each set of bathroom scales measures weight.
- Consistency To make sure that bathroom scales give the same reading for the same weight, we run our accuracy tests several times to generate a star rating for consistency.
- Sensitivity We test how well each set of bathroom scales picks up on small changes in weight to help you see any slight fluctuations in how much you weigh.
- Body-fat analysis We measure the body fat of a group of people varying in age, sex and body fat categories using a medical body-fat analysis method. Then, we see how closely each set of bathroom scales matches this.
- Ease of use Our expert panel rates several different aspects to help uncover those which are a dream and those which are a nightmare to use. These tests include how simple is it to set up the bathroom scales for the first time, whether you'll find changing the batteries a nuisance, and how easy it is to change between imperial and metric measurements.
Bathroom scale reviews you can trust
Bathroom scales from the best-known bathroom scales brands are tested in the Which? test lab - including Salter, Tanita and Terraillon. We've found that there isn't a direct link between price and quality, meaning you can spend less for better results.
