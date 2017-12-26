We ask almost 10,000 boiler owners every year about the boiler brand they own, how satisfied they are with it and whether their boiler has suffered any faults or breakdowns. We also ask more than 200 trusted boiler engineers what they think of each manufacturer and how likely they are to recommend boilers from each brand.

The results enable us to reveal the best boiler brands and the worst. In this guide, we share what we've learnt about each of them.

