Best oil boiler brands

Choosing the best oil boiler brand

In May 2017 we surveyed 9,610 people about their boilers. We asked them to tell us about any breakdowns, problems and annoyances with their boiler. This enables us to rate how reliable each brand is.

We also asked them to assess how satisfied they were, and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of boiler (regardless of their experience of getting the boiler installed). These two questions form the basis of the Which? customer satisfaction score.

As well as gathering the views of people who own each brand of boiler, we also collect the views of heating engineers who work with boilers every day. In May 2017 we asked 219 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers about their views on boiler build quality and their likelihood to recommend a boiler brand to a customer.

Make sure you choose an oil boiler with both a high customer score and a good reliability rating so that you can minimise your chances of annoying and costly faults.