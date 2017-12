How We Assess Boilers

How does Which? rate and review boiler brands?

To help you choose a boiler, we get the lowdown on popular boiler brands by asking thousands of boiler owners – all Which? members - about their experiences. We run this independent customer survey every year.

Our most recent survey of boiler brands was carried out in May 2017. We surveyed 9,610 Which? members in total, all of whom had installed a gas or oil boiler within the previous six and a half years. We analysed their responses to give each of the main boiler brands an overall customer score and a brand reliability score.

Which? boiler brand reliability score

We asked Which? members about their brand of gas or oil condensing boiler, and to tell us the faults they'd experienced and whether they had ever had a repair.

The Which? reliability score is based on the proportion of boilers that have had repairs, adjusted by age to ensure that all brands are compared on an equal basis. We need at least 30 responses per brand to calculate a reliability score.

Our results cover all of the major boiler brands. Only those with less than 2% market share are too small to be included.

Which? boiler brands customer score

We also asked members to assess how satisfied they were, and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of gas or oil boiler (regardless of their experience of getting the boiler installed). These two questions form the basis of the Which? customer score, which is included in our boiler reviews