Top five bridge camera brands for 2018

Whether you're buying a superzoom bridge camera for taking photos of distant subjects or something a little more advanced and compact in size, you should be able to rely on your camera for years.
However, even a simple bridge camera can suffer from problems like a stuck shutter, producing black photos or very bright and over-exposed shots. That's why it's important to find a bridge camera brand you can trust.
Every year, we test and rate the latest bridge cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony to identify which brands make the best. We also survey thousands of Which? members to find out which cameras are the most and least reliable. Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that people trust and would recommend to a friend, and feeds into our in-depth bridge camera reviews.
For each brand we'll tell you its average test score, how reliable it is and how other owners rate it, plus we provide an overall verdict. We have ratings for all the major bridge brands, including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Sony.
Below you can see the differences between the best and worst bridge camera brands.
Below we’ve collated all our bridge camera test results plus our unique reliability ratings and customer service scores so you can see how bridge cameras from all the major brands compare.
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|69%
|80%
|One of the largest electronics producers in the world, this bridge camera brand scores highly for reliability and tops our ratings for customer score. This brand has an average price of £606 per model.
|65%
|76%
|Touted as one of the largest camera manufacturers in the world, this brand produces bridge cameras that are very reliable and perform well in our tests, securing three Best Buys.
|69%
|74%
|One of the pioneers of digital photography, this brand has been making digital cameras since 1996. It currently has five Best Buy models - the most of all bridge camera brands.
|56%
|72%
|One of the most recognisable camera brands, it is likely to have something to offer no matter what kind of camera you're after - from high-end compact models with a built-in viewfinder and manual controls, to more advanced superzoom models with 40x optical zoom.
|58%
|71%
|A high street brand that previously enjoyed a large market share in cameras. At the time of writing, this manufacturer has the lowest average price (£199) of all bridge camera brands.
Choosing the best brand of bridge camera
The table above gives an overview of the real-life experiences people have had with their bridge cameras. Brands with a higher reliability rating are more likely to stand the test of time.
However, while some brands may rank well for reliability, or feature an impressive Best Buy hit rate, they're not as highly rated for customer score.
For example, one brand produces reliable bridge cameras with minimal faults and an excellent Best Buy hit rate, but only 74% of survey respondents would recommend them to friends or family.
And another brand we surveyed could be seen as good value for money with its cheapest average price at £199 but in this category it didn't manage to secure any Best Buys, plus it ranks the lowest for customer score and average test score.
Of all the bridge camera brands surveyed, the lowest ranked brand for reliability received a 94% rating and a 72% customer score. Which means, reliability is very good, but our members are less likely to recommend this brand over others.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
Which? has a wealth of information on Britain's favourite tech brands. Every year we ask Which? members to tell us about the technology products they own - from whether they would recommend a brand, to how reliable the products are once they start using them. This year nearly 10,000 Which? members told us about more than 30,000 devices.
We calculate a brand's reliability and its customer score based on the results of our annual survey. This year we had enough respondents to report on popular high street bridge camera brands, such as Canon and Nikon, as well as other well-known brands, including Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony. The most-recommended brand has a customer score of 80%, compared to 71% for the least recommended brand.
Our reliability surveys also help Which? to uncover common bridge camera problems that can affect owners over time. Combined with our extensive lab tests, our survey results help us recommend the best cameras for you to buy.