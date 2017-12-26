Most reliable oven brands

Our unique reliability ratings, which we compile after surveying thousands of Which? members, reveal how reliable different oven brands are and which brands stay fault-free the longest.

We'll also tell you the most common oven faults experienced by owners. Broken oven lights, faulty fans and dodgy door seals are among the top gripes in this year's survey.

You're much less likely to end up with one of these problems if you go for a brand that's scored four or more stars. We've ranked 15 of the most popular brands, including Bosch, Hotpoint, Neff and Zanussi, in our brand reliability league table.

If you already know which brand you want, head straight to our built-in oven reviews to compare models.