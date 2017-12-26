Best built-in oven brands
Most reliable oven brands
By Jane Darling
Article 2 of 7
Our unique reliability ratings, which we compile after surveying thousands of Which? members, reveal how reliable different oven brands are and which brands stay fault-free the longest.
We'll also tell you the most common oven faults experienced by owners. Broken oven lights, faulty fans and dodgy door seals are among the top gripes in this year's survey.
You're much less likely to end up with one of these problems if you go for a brand that's scored four or more stars. We've ranked 15 of the most popular brands, including Bosch, Hotpoint, Neff and Zanussi, in our brand reliability league table.
If you already know which brand you want, head straight to our built-in oven reviews to compare models.
|Which built-in oven brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Rating
|Reliability score
|****
|89%
|****
|88%
|****
|83%
|****
|82%
|****
|80%
|***
|78%
|***
|77%
|***
|77%
|***
|74%
|***
|74%
|***
|72%
|***
|72%
|***
|71%
|***
|69%
|***
|64%
|Table notes
Reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 2,113 people conducted in October 2017 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star rating shows how each brand's reliability score compares to other built-in oven brands. Brands with a rating of less than three stars cannot be awarded Best Buys for individual models. Table correct as of November 2017.
Which oven brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy an oven you think it should last 13 years before developing a fault. But our graphic below shows Which? members those oven brands that stay fault free the longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding it tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How built-in oven brands compare
Built-in ovens are more reliable than some other kitchen appliances, with a reliability score of 78% across all brands. But that doesn't mean any oven is a safe bet. The best oven brand scored an impressive 89%, while the poorest scored just 64%.
If you're looking for an oven which gives you a decade or so of trouble-free cooking, you'll want to pick from the brand which tops our table. If you buy an oven from this brand, there's only a one in 10 chance that it'll break down within the first nine years. This brand also has several Best Buys among our listings.
We work out reliability scores based on the proportion of ovens with problems per brand in our customer survey. Faults are weighted, so if a brand has more serious faults it will be awarded a lower score than a brand that experiences minor (repairable) faults. We also adjust scores according to the age of the oven. Newer ovens that develop faults early on will be more heavily penalised than models that develop a fault further down the line.
Common built-in oven problems
In our survey, we asked Which? members what specific faults they had experienced with their ovens. Of those that had experienced problems, the most common built-in oven faults are:
- Oven light broken: 50%
- Fan not working: 10%
- Door not closing properly: 8%
Built-in oven repairs
We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your built-in oven, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing common faults with built-in ovens and other home appliances.
A broken door seal
- Repairers’ advice - opinions among repairers were split, with slightly more advising customers to carry out the repair themselves than to get it done professionally or replace the oven
- Cost of professional repair - around £60
Our advice It’s worth trying to repair it yourself – you can buy door seals online, typically for between £10 and £30.
A grill element not heating up
- Repairers’ advice - repairers were most likely to say that you should pay a professional to fix this
- Cost of professional repair - around £60
Our advice Call in a professional repairer.
A fan that isn’t turning due to an electrical fault
- Repairers’ advice - there wasn’t a clear consensus among the repairers we asked, but they were more likely to advise getting it fixed by a professional. There was a sizeable minority – around three in ten – who said that they would advise replacing the oven
- Cost of professional repair - around £50
Our advice Call a repairer, and be prepared for the possibility of replacing the oven if it turns out to be a serious fault.
Oven reviews you can trust
You can't tell which ovens will cut the mustard in the kitchen based on looks alone. When we test ovens we time how quickly each one heats up, how good it is at spreading heat evenly and maintaining the correct temperature. We bake cakes and shortbread to see if good stats equate to great bakes. We also check out oven capacity, to see how much you can really fit in, as well as assessing how easy each model is to use and whether it's easy or a nightmare to clean.
On top of this, any oven brand must achieve a three-star reliability rating, as a minimum, in our yearly reliability survey in order for it to have any Best Buys. We think that if owners suffer regular breakdowns with their oven, then we cannot recommend that brand.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare built-in ovens and find the best one for you using our in-depth oven reviews.