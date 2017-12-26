Neff ovens rated

Neff is part of BSH, a manufacturing group that also includes Bosch and Siemens. Neff ovens are a popular choice among Which? members and the general public, no doubt helped by the brand's starring role as the oven of choice in the Great British Bake Off tent.

Neff is especially known for its 'Slide&Hide' oven door, which slides under the oven cavity for easy access. It also includes extras such as pyrolytic cleaning and steam cooking in its higher-end models.

Neff ovens aren't a budget option, even if you opt for the most basic offering, and we've seen both brilliant and underwhelming models from this brand over the years. If you're on a strict budget, you can see all the best options available by checking out our built-in oven reviews.

If you're keen on Neff, you can find out here whether its reputation is well-deserved. We've brought together our independent review data for Neff ovens, as well as the views of Neff owners, to create a comprehensive guide to whether Neff ovens are worth buying or not.

