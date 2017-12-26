Best built-in oven brands
Neff ovens rated
By Jane Darling
Our unique research uses Neff oven reviews and owners' views to bring you our verdict on whether Neff ovens are a reliable choice for your kitchen.
Neff is part of BSH, a manufacturing group that also includes Bosch and Siemens. Neff ovens are a popular choice among Which? members and the general public, no doubt helped by the brand's starring role as the oven of choice in the Great British Bake Off tent.
Neff is especially known for its 'Slide&Hide' oven door, which slides under the oven cavity for easy access. It also includes extras such as pyrolytic cleaning and steam cooking in its higher-end models.
Neff ovens aren't a budget option, even if you opt for the most basic offering, and we've seen both brilliant and underwhelming models from this brand over the years. If you're on a strict budget, you can see all the best options available by checking out our built-in oven reviews.
If you're keen on Neff, you can find out here whether its reputation is well-deserved. We've brought together our independent review data for Neff ovens, as well as the views of Neff owners, to create a comprehensive guide to whether Neff ovens are worth buying or not.
|Neff oven overview table
|Number tested in last two years
|16
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Neff oven?
How much do Neff ovens cost?
Neff ovens range in price from around £350 to £1,400, depending on whether you go for a simple single or a double with all the bells and whistles. With an average price of nearly £600, it's a brand aimed at the keen cook.