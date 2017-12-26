Top five single ovens

Not found the product for you? Browse all of our built-in oven reviews

Why our oven reviews are better

Whether you're baking show-stopping cakes or feeding the family, the last thing you want is an oven that will keep you waiting an age for it to heat up, only to under or overcook your food.

That's why we put all built-in ovens through rigorous tests so we can weed out the ones to avoid, and recommend only the very best.

We assess each oven to find out how quickly it heats up, how accurate the temperature controls are, how effective the grill is and how evenly it cooks.

We bake shortbread and sponge cakes in each oven to spot any telltale signs of uneven cooking. The best ovens we've tested heat food evenly, but the worst leave some areas burnt and others undercooked.

You might think it's a given that your oven will reach the temperature you set it to, but some of the worst models we've tested can overheat by more than 30ºC. That's why we also record the accuracy of each oven, so if you turn the dial to 200ºC, you can feel confident that's actually the temperature you'll get.

Built-in ovens you can rely on

As well as our extensive lab tests, we ask thousands of oven owners each year to tell us how happy they are with their built-in ovens, and to let us know about any faults they've had. Using this feedback, we can give each brand a unique reliability rating.

We've compared 15 bestselling brands, including Belling, Bosch, Hotpoint, Samsung and Whirlpool, so we can tell you which you can trust to see you through years of hassle-free cooking.

