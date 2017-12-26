Top five single ovens
By Jane Darling
The best ovens will make cooking a breeze, reliably turning out tasty meals for years on end. But it's impossible to tell in the shops which ones will take ages to heat up, whether they'll leave you with uneven, poorly risen bakes or whether the temperature you select is really the one you'll get.
We've rounded up our pick of the five best built-in single ovens to help take the guesswork out of choosing. From the cheapest high-scorer to the best pyrolytic cleaning oven, we'll help you find the best for you.
Best single oven overall
This high-scoring Best Buy oven has plenty going for it and sailed through every one of our tests. Not only does it bake, cook and grill brilliantly, but it's jam-packed with useful features and is easy to clean when you've finished.
A great pyrolytic oven
This oven came up trumps in our baking and grilling tests; its accurate temperatures and even cooking impressed our experts in the test lab. There's plenty of room inside and the controls are easy to use, so we didn't hesitate to award this excellent oven our Best Buy logo.
Lots of cooking choices
We've tested some fantastic ovens from Miele in the past and this is another one to add to the list of Best Buys. It heats up quickly and evenly, and unlike many we've tested, the temperature inside is precisely what it should be. The grill is brilliant, too, and it's easy to clean when you've finished cooking.
Single oven, two cooking temperatures
This oven has plenty of features and works well whether it's used for baking or grilling. It heats up quickly, cooks evenly, and the pyrolytic program makes it easier to clean if your treacle tart has bubbled over. It's a Best Buy.
Good for the price
This stainless-steel oven doesn't take long to reach the right temperature, and the simple dial controls are easy to use. The grill is superb, so you'll have no problem making golden brown toast or crisping up your bacon.
Why our oven reviews are better
Whether you're baking show-stopping cakes or feeding the family, the last thing you want is an oven that will keep you waiting an age for it to heat up, only to under or overcook your food.
That's why we put all built-in ovens through rigorous tests so we can weed out the ones to avoid, and recommend only the very best.
We assess each oven to find out how quickly it heats up, how accurate the temperature controls are, how effective the grill is and how evenly it cooks.
We bake shortbread and sponge cakes in each oven to spot any telltale signs of uneven cooking. The best ovens we've tested heat food evenly, but the worst leave some areas burnt and others undercooked.
You might think it's a given that your oven will reach the temperature you set it to, but some of the worst models we've tested can overheat by more than 30ºC. That's why we also record the accuracy of each oven, so if you turn the dial to 200ºC, you can feel confident that's actually the temperature you'll get.
Built-in ovens you can rely on
As well as our extensive lab tests, we ask thousands of oven owners each year to tell us how happy they are with their built-in ovens, and to let us know about any faults they've had. Using this feedback, we can give each brand a unique reliability rating.
We've compared 15 bestselling brands, including Belling, Bosch, Hotpoint, Samsung and Whirlpool, so we can tell you which you can trust to see you through years of hassle-free cooking.
Find out how the big brands compare by heading to our reliable built-in oven brands guide.